Dirty and not professional - American Top Team's Valerie Loureda picks her side in Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington feud

Valerie Loureda was invited by WWE to attend WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. In an interview with The Schmo she admitted that the world of professional wrestling is something completely new to her.

This may not be completely true. The Bellator fighter witnessed a pro wrestling-like feud between two teammates she shared the facility with at American Top Team.

During the interview, Valerie Loureda shared her thoughts on the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, which took a turn for the worse on the streets of Miami late last month.

“I never knew them when they were friends, but I train at the gym where they used to train at and I remember the American Top Team when they were in the same place at the same time. I never got close to Colby, but I personally know Jorge and his trainer and the whole thing, everything that happened with Paulino. I’m on their side, I know Paulino, he’s an amazing man and I’m a fighter that believes in paying your coaches and paying the people who help you get to where you want to be in your life. To me that’s dirty and that’s not professional.”



Former friends-turned-enemies Masvidal and Covington have been targeting one another for some time now. 'Gamebred' accused 'Chaos' of not paying $12,500 to ATT’s striking coach Paulino Hernandez. Covington denied those accusations, stating that Masvidal had no understanding of the situation.

The two finally met inside the octagon at UFC 272. Covington dominated the entire fight thanks to his wrestling skills. Nevertheless, the feud is ongoing, with Jorge Masvidal allegedly assaulting Covington outside a restaurant in Miami.

Valerie Loureda steps into a WWE ring

‘Master’ Valerie Loureda wasn’t invited by WWE just to watch WrestleMania 38. She also took part in a tryout under the watchful eye of professional wrestling legend Triple H.

During the tryout, candidates perform a series of in-ring exercises that allow WWE trainers to validate their potential as future Superstars. A selected few receive an invitation to train at the WWE Performance Center, located in Orlando, Florida. This is a common entry path into WWE for people from outside of the industry.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin As further proof to this story - here’s Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda at a tryout with WWE today as she’s chatting with Triple H in Dallas ahead of #WrestleMania As further proof to this story - here’s Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda at a tryout with WWE today as she’s chatting with Triple H in Dallas ahead of #WrestleMania https://t.co/1LFSxs8hzS

According to WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, more MMA fighters will crossover into pro wrestling in the future. She told MMA Fighting:

“You get larger-than-life personalities in both MMA and professional wrestling… I just feel like it’s kind of a natural transition.”

