"I don't see a good night for him" - Vicente Luque gives his prediction for Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman's rematch at UFC 268

Vicente Luque believes Kamaru Usman will once again beat Colby Covington in their upcoming rematch at UFC 268. In their first meeting at UFC 245, Usman stopped Covington via TKO in the fifth round. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' broke Covington's jaw with a devastating straight right during the fight.

In an interaction with Brendan Schaub on an episode of The Food Truck Diaries, surging welterweight contender Vicente Luque weighed in on the rematch between Usman and Covington. While hailing Covington's skills inside the octagon, Luque claimed that the outcome of the rematch is unlikely to be any different than the first fight:

"I don't see a good night for Colby. I think it's going to be a tough fight but we never know, Colby can be working on some different things. He's tough you know, he talks sh*t but he is tough. People don't like him much in Brazil and there's no way to like that guy but he's a tough guy. As a fighter you got to give it to him but I don't know, I think Kamaru is going to win again. That's what I see happening and I would put him as favorite."

Vicente Luque explains why he wants Kamaru Usman to beat Colby Covington at UFC 268

Vicente Luque will also be rooting for Kamaru Usman in his rematch with Covington for a different reason. If Usman retains the title against Covington, Luque believes he may be next in line to fight for the title. Luque also pointed out that he's one of the few remaining top contenders who Usman is yet to fight:

"For me it also works out because I think if he keeps the title, I'm the only guy that hasn't fought him so it's going to be good for me too," Luque said.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will be running it back in the main event of UFC 268 on November 6, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

