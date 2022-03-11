Watch: Conor McGregor looks sharp boxing on pads as he recovers from UFC 264 leg injury

Conor McGregor is steadily getting back into shape as he recovers from the freak injury he sustained during the main event of UFC 264.

The Irishman showcased his bread-and-butter boxing in a video he uploaded to Instagram. McGregor repeatedly busted out three-punch combinations onto a pad during the training session. His post came with the caption, "Keepin it tasty."

Watch the clip below:

'The Notorious' has been out of commission since last July, when he broke his left fibula and tibia during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The incident has led to McGregor's second consecutive loss against his rival.

McGregor has since been recovering from the sidelines and was unable to train. However, the Irishman recently revealed that he's now cleared to spar with his hands again. In a different Instagram post announcing the step up in his recovery process, the former two-division champion said:

“Day three back boxing without issue. Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my martial arts journey. No one has a road without bumps - but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work. I am back and only getting better.”

Check out the post below:

Conor McGregor provides a timeline for his return

Conor McGregor gave an update regarding his recovery and eventual return to the octagon. During an interview with SevereMMA, the 33-year-old lightweight superstar revealed:

"April, they said I can spar again and I can box again basically. So I’m just going to take it day by day. Hopefully, now, once I get back sparring, I’ll know weight, I’ll know feel, I’ll know my own style. You know what I mean? I’m going to develop a different style, I’d imagine, so I’ve been shadowboxing a bit lately and I feel like I’m just getting the bearing of myself. But I feel good. I’m grounded on my feet, I can stop and start and take off. It’s just the little twists or a torque, I’ve just got to be careful."

Check out the full interview below

Speaking about his return fight, McGregor reiterated that he's eyeing a championship bout against Charles Oliveira, who appears to be on board with the idea. Right now, though, the Brazilian is gearing up for a showdown against Justin Gaethje in a bout that's set to take place at UFC 274 in May.

