Watch: Israel Adesanya posts previews of Manchester tour, hints at big announcement

Israel Adesanya is currently in Manchester as part of his ongoing tour with the Myprotein team. The UFC middleweight champion recently took to social media to share a few glimpses from the tour and inform his fans that something big is in the works. Here's what Adesanya wrote:

"On tour in Manchester with the @Myprotein team. Big tings agwan this year. Can’t wait to show y’all, stay tuned."

Israel Adesanya is one of the newest ambassadors for Myprotein. 'The Last Stylebender' announced his partnership with the British sports nutrition brand last August.

Firas Zahabi on who could stop Israel Adesanya's reign at middleweight

Israel Adesanya has been an unstoppable force in his division since arriving in the UFC four years ago. The Nigerian-born fighter captured the middleweight title with an impressive knockout of Robert Whittaker in October 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' has since defended the belt on four separate occasions.

While there doesn't appear to be a real threat to Adesanya's 185-pound crown, renowned MMA coach Firas Zahabi has backed rising welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev to stop the Kiwi's reign in the division.

During a recent appearance on the Blood Brothers podcast, here's what the Tristar gym owner said:

"I think [Khamzat Chimaev] becomes world champion eventually and maybe even the greatest of all time. I think he beats Adesanya. Mark my words, if Khamzat [Chimaev] wants Adesanya, he beats Adesanya. I have no doubt in this."

Catch Firas Zahabi's full interview on the Blood Brothers podcast below:

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most highly touted stars in the UFC right now. 'The Wolf' holds four impressive wins in the promotion, all of which have come via finishes under two rounds.

Chimaev will return to action when he takes on No.2-ranked weltweight contender and former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The Chechen-born fighter has switched between the welterweight and middleweight divisions since his promotional debut. The 27-year old is 10-0 in MMA.

Meanwhile, Adesanya holds a 22-1 record in his pro MMA career. His only loss in the octagon came against the then-light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz when he moved up a division in a bid to become a two-weight champion at UFC 259.

Edited by Aziel Karthak