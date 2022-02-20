"Are you f***ing kidding me!" - Watch Kyle Daukaus react to winning 'Performance of the Night' bonus for submission victory over Jamie Pickett 

Kyle Daukaus recorded a stunning buzzer-beating submission win against Jamie Pickett in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 48. His performance earned him the Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000, and he was filmed celebrating the same with his team.

He was also accompanied by his older brother, UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus. The Daukaus camp went on to embrace each other before Kyle exclaimed that he had to call his fiancee and break the news to her.

"Are you f***ing kidding me? I've got to call my fiancee!"

Watch how Kyle Daukaus celebrated the achievement with his team:

Daukaus employed a D'Arce choke to force Pickett to tap out in the dying seconds of the first round to bring a stop to the contest. The southpaw dominated the fight and locked in the submission, forcing Pickett to tap.

The victory comes as a breath of fresh air as Daukaus has been dealing with a significant amount of controversy following his no contest against Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 38.

Holland and Daukaus accidentally clashed heads in the fight. Holland was knocked down and Daukaus latched on a rear-naked choke, forcing his rival to tap. However, the referee decided to review the incident and the fight was called a no contest.

Kyle Daukaus explains his new 'D'Arce Knight' nickname

In the wake of his stunning submission win against Jamie Pickett, Kyle Daukaus declared that his new nickname was 'D'Arce Knight'.

The moniker is a play on the DC Comics and Cinematic Universe character, Batman, who is often referred to as the 'Dark Knight'.

While in conversation with the media during the post-fight press conference, Daukaus revealed the origin of the name 'D'Arce Knight':

"I'm a big fan of Batman. I'm a huge Batman fan. I've watched all the movies ever since I was a kid. My family and the people at the gym all know I like Batman. They all tell me I'm the 'D'Arce Knight', that I should go with it, just push for it. My buddy Cody told me I should push for it as well. So I told myself the first D'Arce choke I would get in the UFC I would call it out."

Check out Daukaus' interaction with the media right here:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim