Watch: Nate Diaz shares clip of Snoop Dogg looking sharp while doing some padwork with actor Ernie Reyes Jr.

Nate Diaz recently took to social media to share a video of Snoop Dogg practicing his striking with Diaz's longtime friend and training partner, Ernie Reyes Jr.

The video was initially posted by ES News' Elie Seckbach. In it, Snoop Dogg was seen working out with the actor, stuntman and martial artist:

Elie Seckbach wrote on Instagram:

"Snoop on mitts with [Ernie Reyes Jr.] of team [Nate Diaz] who should he fight?"

The Stockton native subsequently reposted the video on his Instagram story, tagging the rapper and his teammate in the post.

Nate Diaz fielding an offer to squash beef with AJ McKee

The reigning Bellator featherweight champion offered Diaz the opportunity to strap up a pair of gloves and end their feud inside the cage.

AJ McKee and Anthony Taylor indulged in a small bust-up with Diaz and Chris Avila while attending the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight back in December 2021.

McKee sent a harsh message to the UFC welterweight while in conversation with CBS Sports:

"I think Nate and I need to go ahead and squash the beef as head honchos. Let us get it on and pop it one time and see what it is. I know what it is but I think he needs to see what it is and feel what it is so that he can know. I don't care what weight class. 150, 170. I walk around 160, 165 right now. Tell me 170 and see what I come back with."

McKee admitted that he was initially trying to avoid an altercation with Avila's camp. However, things escalated in an instant, forcing both sides to resort to violence.

Catch AJ McKee in conversation with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri right here:

Diaz is currently coming off a series of losses at the hands of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 back in November 2019 and Leon Edwards at UFC 263 back in June 2021.

His fight against 'Gamebred' was brought to a stop after the third round via TKO by way of doctor's stoppage. He was handed a unanimous decision loss at UFC 263. He has just one more fight left on his current UFC contract.

