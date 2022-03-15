Watch: When Conor McGregor said a fight against Jorge Masvidal would be exciting

While in conversation with the media during the UFC 246 press conference, Conor McGregor offered fans some insight into the prospects of a fight against Jorge Masvidal.

The Irishman was asked to pick a fight for himself between Kamaru Usman and Masvidal. He responded by selecting 'Gamebred' as they shared a similar fighting style.

McGregor argued that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shares characteristics that are similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov's, prompting his decision to pick the Miami native.

Here's what he had to say about the prospects of a fight against 'Gamebred':

"I'd say probably the more exciting of the bout[s] would probably be myself versus [Jorge Masvidal]. From a stylistic standpoint, [Kamaru Usman] kind of has the similar style of [Khabib Nurmagomedov], you know, the sniff the jockstrap style."

Check out a clip of McGregor's interaction with the media below:

UFC 246 saw McGregor feature in a welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone in the main event of the pay-per-view. The Dubliner managed to put 'Cowboy' away in the first round via TKO.

The fight marked the Irishman's return from a lengthy hiatus following a title fight loss at the hands of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The bad blood reached its boiling point at UFC 229 and @TeamKhabib emerged victorious against Conor McGregor #UFCDay The bad blood reached its boiling point at UFC 229 and @TeamKhabib emerged victorious against Conor McGregor #UFCDay https://t.co/nOH1ngFUNK

'The Eagle' managed to overcome the challenge presented by McGregor to walk away with a submission win in the fourth round of their clash. Their scrap rounded out one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history.

Jorge Masvidal looks back at his UFC London clash against Darren Till

Jorge Masvidal recently looked back at his UFC London clash against Darren Till, re-sharing a post on his Instagram story. The post featured pictures of his brutal knockout win against 'The Gorilla'.

The fight night card was hosted at the iconic O2 Arena in London and saw Masvidal lock horns with Till in a welterweight main event scrap. The fight took place way back in March 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Till (front) & Masvidal (back) [Image Credits- @gamebredfighter on Instagram]

'Gamebred' managed to overcome the challenge presented by the Liverpudlian in the second round, walking away with a KO triumph and a path set for stardom.

The victory marked Masvidal's comeback following a streak of losses against Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson at UFC 211 and UFC 217, respectively.

Masvidal's post comes just days before the UFC returns to England's capital for UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Volkov.

