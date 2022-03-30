What does the UFC 275 fight card currently look like?

UFC 275 is set to take place on June 11 in Singapore, which will be the promotion's first-ever pay-per-view card in the country.

As of now, there have been six fights confirmed for the event. The headliner will be contested for the light heavyweight title as Czech star Jiri Prochazka challenges champion Glover Teixeira. 'Denisa' will look to continue his meteoric rise to the top after two stunning finishes in his first two UFC fights against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Valentina Shevchenko will also defend her title on the card as 'Bullet' takes on Talia Santos in the co-main event. Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker will meet in a clash of top middleweight contenders as well.

Here are all the fights set for the pay-per-view so far:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka (Light heavyweight title bout)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Talia Santos (Women's flyweight title bout)

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweight bout)

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang (Women's strawweight bout)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight bout)

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira (Bantamweight bout)

UFC 275: Two championship fights set to take place

Glover Teixeira stunned the world when he submitted Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 to eventually become the light heavyweight champion at the age of 42. The veteran Brazilian is currently on a six-fight win streak and will look to continue his run against Prochazka.

However, 'Denisa' has gained immense popularity due to his fighting style in the UFC. Whether the 29-year-old can build on his professional record of 28-3-1 and become the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 275 remains to be seen.

Valentina Shevchenko will look to keep her undefeated record in the women's flyweight division intact when she faces surging contender Talia Santos at the pay-per-view. 'Bullet' stopped Lauren Murphy in her last fight at UFC 266.

Santos currently possesses a professional record of 19-1. She is on a four-fight win streak in the organization since dropping her promotional debut. The 28-year-old Brazilian submitted Joanne Wood in her last fight in the octagon.

Fans will also be keeping a keen eye on the middleweight fight between No.1-ranked Robert Whittaker and No.3-ranked Marvin Vettori.

Edited by Aziel Karthak