Watch: When Brian Ortega perfectly executed a spinning elbow against 'The Korean Zombie' after drilling it during his warm-up 

Brian Ortega faced Chan Sung Jung, a.k.a. 'The Korean Zombie', last October in the main event of UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi.

ESPN MMA recently took to Twitter to share a clip in which Ortega can be seen practicing the spinning elbow that he later executed perfectly in the headlining bout.

Check out the comparison of the warm-up and in-fight elbows below:

After being away from the octagon for 23 months and going through multiple surgeries, 'T-City' surprised the MMA world by dominating top contender 'The Korean Zombie'.

Ortega put on a one-sided striking clinic in his bout against Jung. The 30-year-old looked like a new and improved version of himself in the fight. He impressed everyone with his clinical and precise attack on the feet.

Right from the start, 'T-City' controlled the contest. He used plenty of feints, stinging jabs and sharp low leg kicks against the veteran. Ortega outstruck 'The Korean Zombie' and took him down multiple times during their bout.

The most significant moment took place at the end of the second round when Jung attempted to rush in and punch 'T-City'. However, Ortega saw it coming and landed a perfect spinning back elbow that dropped the South Korean to the ground.

The fight went the distance and the returning Ortega was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Brian Ortega faced Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 266

Brian Ortega rightfully earned a title shot after his incredible performance against Chan Sung Jung. 'T-City' faced Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 for the featherweight title. The champ outworked Ortega with his vicious and unrelenting striking, his cardio, brutal ground-and-pound and effective distance control.

The third round stood out as one of the most memorable frames in UFC history. Brian Ortega was inches away from capturing the title with two tight submission holds. However, Volkanovski weathered the storm and spectacularly escaped on both occasions.

'T-City' looked exhausted in the final rounds and couldn't keep up with the pace Volkanovski was coming forward with. 'The Great' won via unanimous decision and, in doing so, successfully defended his featherweight title for the second time.

The bout marked Brian Ortega's second loss of his career. His first setback came against Max Holloway when the pair fought for the featherweight title at UFC 231.

