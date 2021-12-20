Watch: When Conor McGregor made the crowd scream 'F*** Floyd Mayweather' seconds after 'Money' wished the Irishman 'Happy Birthday'

Conor McGregor was at Wembley Arena in London, England, for the final press conference to promote his highly anticipated bout against Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' wished McGregor a happy birthday while promising to 'f*** him up'.

Conor McGregor responded by making the crowd chant, 'F*** Floyd Mayweather'. The Wembley Arena went wild with chants of 'F*** Floyd Mayweather' on McGregor's count of three.

Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match at the T-Mobile Center in Nevada on August 26 in 2017. Billed as 'The Money Fight', the inaugural 'Money Belt' was on the line. The title was made of Italian-made alligator leather and encrusted with 3.3 pounds of 24-karat gold, 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, and 300 emeralds.

The fight was scheduled for twelve rounds with eight-ounce gloves. Conor McGregor started off strong and was ahead on one of the judges' scorecards for the first few rounds. McGregor looked dominant in the first seven rounds as Floyd Mayweather mostly used the rope-a-dope technique.

Conor McGregor started to show signs of fatigue in the later rounds when Mayweather abandoned his slick style to attack the Irishman. 'Money' landed a series of punches on McGregor's face in round 9 and continued the onslaught in round 10 when referee Robert Byrd eventually stepped in.

How much did Conor McGregor earn from fighting Floyd Mayweather?

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was also billed as 'The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History'. However, the fight earned considerably less than the bout between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission the live gate for the event was $55,414,865 while the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao grossed $72,198,500. However, the event was definitely a financial success gathering 4.3 million pay-per-view buys.

Conor McGregor was guaranteed a purse of $30 million while Mayweather had the guarantee of receiving $130 million. However, both fighters made way more than the guaranteed amount. According to Forbes, Conor McGregor went home with roughly $85 million while Floyd Mayweather walked away with a whopping $275 million.

