"She's hot in a scary way" - When Joe Rogan and Dan Hardy discussed the impeccable fighting ability of Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko, over the course of her storied career in MMA, has done more than enough to be recognized as one of the best fighters in the business. Joe Rogan would definitely agree.

While in conversation with Dan Hardy on his uber-popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator opened up about Valentina Shevchenko and how she never ceases to impress inside the octagon.

"She's hot in a scary way. Valentina Shevchenko's hot in a scary way. I mean that will all due respect. I'm a giant fan of hers. I had a conversation with 'Dreamkiller' Bolanos. We were talking about her and he said, 'I think she has the best fight IQ of anybody. Like may be better than anyone in the sport, man or woman.' And I was like I can't argue with you."

Dan Hardy breaks down Valentina Shevchenko's spinning backfist

Dan Hardy breaks down Valentina Shevchenko's spinning backfist

Gushing over Valentina Shevchenko's ability to control the octagon the way that she does, Dan Hardy offered some insight into her unique brand of spinning backfists. While most fighters throw a spinning backfist with their arm outstretched, 'Bullet' creates a bend at her elbow.

"She throws a spinning backfist differently as well. Because most people are throwing spinning backfists with their arms straight and then breaking their forearm. But when she throws it, she's throwing it with her elbow down, which means if she hits with her forearm, it's hitting both bones."

While neither Joe Rogan nor Dan Hardy could figure out the thought process or logic behind throwing spinning backfists that way, they were impressed with her prowess for violence inside the octagon regardless.

Valentina Shevchenko last fought Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. She defended her title in dominant fashion, picking up a fourth-round TKO. With the win, 'Bullet' moved past Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya to top the list for the most consecutive title defenses by current champions.

