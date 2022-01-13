Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov told Daniel Cormier that he uses a Russian link to stream fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov is often brought up in MMA GOAT conversations. He is one of the most successful UFC fighters, both inside and outside the octagon.

However, it might be surprising to learn that Nurmagomedov illegally streams his UFC Fight Nights and pay-per-views. The Russian confessed the same to his close friend Daniel Cormier:

"Buy [ESPN subscription]? We have Russian link. Never pay in life. Never."

Cormier teased the former lightweight champion about not paying despite having a lot of money.

Take a look at the conversation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier below:

The former UFC lightweight king has been engaged in different ventures since retiring from the sport in 2020. Nurmagomedov launched his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC, which will make its American debut on January 28 in Miami, Florida.

'The Eagle' has signed former UFC fighters Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez, who will potentially face each other in their promotional debut. Nurmagomedov has also brought former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans out of retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scouting a heavyweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that he has a deficit of heavyweight fighters in Eagle FC. Speaking to reporters at the promotion's media day, Nurmagomedov hinted that he is interested in signing some big names:

"I would like to sign a heavyweight fighter. Some interesting heavyweight fighter. We have a big deficit in the heavyweight division. It would be interesting to sign a heavyweight. Ngannou or Ciryl Gane."

'The Eagle' also believes that Gane is a better fighter than Ngannou even though 'The Predator' has knockout power. Nurmagomedov predicts the Frenchman will emerge victorious against Ngannou in their upcoming title unifier at UFC 270:

"As for me, the best heavyweight MMA fighter is Ciryl Gane for now. But more interesting for his KOs is Ngannou. I think Ciryl Gane will win. I have never met Ciryl before. I used to meet and talk with Ngannou many times. My professional opinion is that Ciryl Gane is better as a fighter."

Catch Nurmagomedov's prediction for Ngannou vs. Gane below:

