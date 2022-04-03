"I've changed my phone number 3 times" - When Khamzat Chimaev revealed the consequences of his 'crazy' superstardom

From a rising prospect to a potential title contender, Khamzat Chimaev's meteoric rise in the UFC has been nothing short of magnificent. Despite having only four fights in the multi-billion dollar promotion, 'Borz' has put himself in a position where every MMA fan is interested in seeing the next step of his career.

At first, the Chechen-born Swede was unaware of the stardom he had achieved in such a short time. But then, the phone began to ring incessantly. Chimaev once revealed that he had to change his phone number multiple times as a result of his popularity.

"After my first 2 UFC fights, I still didn't realize that I'm getting a lot of attention, because I stayed in the gym all the time. And I couldn't tell, because there weren't many people at Yas Island during the pandemic. But when I returned to Russia, it was crazy. I got tons of calls from people I haven't seen or talked in a while. It was a bit stressful, to be honest and my head was going crazy at the time. And after I beat Li Jingliang, it got even crazier. I've changed my phone number three times so far but people still find it," said Khamzat Chimaev (Translated by YouTube channel Smesh Bros).

Khamzat Chimaev is now set to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9. The winner of the fight could potentially be next in line for a shot at the welterweight title.

Gilbert Burns believes his experience will play a key role in his fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is of the opinion that the difference in MMA experience between him and Khamzat Chimaev will play a crucial factor in their fight at UFC 273. 'Borz' is currently 10-0 in his MMA career.

During the UFC 273 Countdown episode, 'Durinho' said that he was 10-0 at one point in his career but was defeated in his 11th fight. According to the Brazilian, Chimaev will have to face the same fate as he did come April 9.

“He’s 10-0; super confident right now. And I know that because I’ve been there. I was 10-0 not long ago. I thought I was unbeatable until I faced a guy that was so much [more] experienced than me. And I ended up getting my first loss. I know what he’s feeling. I believe in my resilience, and my experience, my jiu-jitsu, my striking; all that together, it’s going to be a rough night for Chimaev. We'll put that hype to the test.”

