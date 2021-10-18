Who is Aspen Ladd's coach, Jim West?

Jim West is the head coach at MMA GOLD, an MMA professional fight team based in El Dorado Hills, California. He is also Aspen Ladd's coach and has been training her for years now.

West is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and a former professional athlete. He is also the host of a podcast called Victory Loves Company.

Jim West has been in the headlines ever since the women's featherweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Nora Dumont at UFC Fight Night 195.

Aspen Ladd gave an underwhelming performance in her featherweight debut against Dumont. This led to Ladd's coach Jim West giving her a reality check in between rounds, which many viewers considered to be pretty harsh.

Leading into the fourth round, Jim West criticized Ladd for her poor performance and told her to finish her opponent to win the bout. West said:

"You’re down 3-0. Please tell me what you’re doing? You have to throw more than one punch! Fight to win, you have to finish."

Aspen Ladd lost via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in Norma Dumont's favor.

Shortly after Aspen Ladd's loss, Jim West took to Instagram to address the flak he had been receiving from fans and fighters for his coaching. West accepted the blame for his fighter's defeat and admitted that he may have been harsh on Ladd.

MMA personalities react to Jim West's coaching

Jim West's comments in the corner had fans and fighters divided. While many considered it to be harsh, there are quite a few who disagree and believe that the head coach didn't step over any boundaries.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to defend West. Cormier disagreed with the narrative that he was abusive or over-the-top while cornering Aspen Ladd.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma This is what I am talking about right here, now a coach has to apologize for how he talks to his athlete? I disagree!I’ve heard much worse from my coaches and the coach knows how his athlete will respond. I prefer this to some of the other cornering we’ve seen lately. #oldschool This is what I am talking about right here, now a coach has to apologize for how he talks to his athlete? I disagree!I’ve heard much worse from my coaches and the coach knows how his athlete will respond. I prefer this to some of the other cornering we’ve seen lately. #oldschool https://t.co/maBIeoNOlR

He revealed that he had heard far more unpleasant words from his coaches during his own fighting days.

Henry Cejudo replied to the tweet and said that he loves it when coaches get real.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate lashed out at Ladd's coach through a series of tweets.

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate This is ABUSE, what a douche This is ABUSE, what a douche

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani raised questions about the effectiveness of West's methods and called the situation "not ideal."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani David Castro @_d_castro_ @arielhelwani how do you feel about Aspen Ladd’s Coaches demeanor and approach towards her? Felt like the was non responsive and kind of shut down mentally @arielhelwani how do you feel about Aspen Ladd’s Coaches demeanor and approach towards her? Felt like the was non responsive and kind of shut down mentally There’s a fine line between tough love and being too harsh. At first it felt like the former. Obviously he knows what she responds to best. But then it felt uncomfortable to watch. Too much. We didn’t hear any technique being discussed or a game plan. Not ideal. twitter.com/_d_castro_/sta… There’s a fine line between tough love and being too harsh. At first it felt like the former. Obviously he knows what she responds to best. But then it felt uncomfortable to watch. Too much. We didn’t hear any technique being discussed or a game plan. Not ideal. twitter.com/_d_castro_/sta…

Fighters such as Belal Muhammad, Kevin Holland, Vince Morales and Lando Vannata also shared their thoughts on Jim West's coaching strategy.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 This guy is James Krause when you order from wish This guy is James Krause when you order from wish

Also Read

Lando Vannata @GroovyLando Hey cornermen. Motivate, don’t scold and criticize 🤦🏻‍♂️ Hey cornermen. Motivate, don’t scold and criticize 🤦🏻‍♂️

Vince Morales @vandetta135 I get what Ladd's coach is saying but maybe something tactical to help her out. Because right now the issue is the jab is taking the fight out of her. #UFCVegas40 I get what Ladd's coach is saying but maybe something tactical to help her out. Because right now the issue is the jab is taking the fight out of her. #UFCVegas40

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard