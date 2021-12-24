Who is Michel Prazeres, the former UFC fighter who received a 4-year suspension for doping violation

Michel Prazeres is a Brazilian MMA fighter who competed in the UFC from 2013 until his release from the organization in December this year. The 40-year-old boasts a professional MMA record of 26 wins and 4 losses. Prazeres made his MMA debut in October 2000 and his UFC debut in May 2013.

‘Trator’ is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Prazeres’ most recent fight was a second round submission loss against the highly regarded Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov in June this year.

Prior to his latest USADA suspension, Michel Prazeres was previously handed a two-year suspension by the agency. In early 2020, it was revealed that Prazeres tested positive for anabolic agents in a couple of out-of-competition drug test samples. The positive tests dated back to March 9th, 2019 – thereby making Prazeres eligible to return to competition on March 9th, 2021.

Michel Prazeres returned from his suspension and fought just once – in what turned out to be his final UFC fight – his aforementioned loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov in June this year.

Michel Prazeres has been suspended for four years for his latest doping violations

Michel Prazeres has now been handed a four-year suspension by USADA for his second doping violation. As reported by MMA Fighting, between August 27th and November 2nd of this year, Prazeres failed four separate out-of-competition drug tests.

Four different urine samples submitted by Michel Prazeres tested positive for the following banned substances – clomiphene and its metabolites (desethyl-clomiphene, clomiphene M1, and clomiphene M2), oxandrolone metabolites, and the exogenous administration of testosterone and/or its precursors.

Resultantly, Michel Prazeres won’t be eligible to compete in a professional MMA bout until August 27th, 2025. This would be four years from the date of the initial positive sample of his doping violation that transpired this year.

Michel Prazeres initially responded to his latest suspension by asserting that he’ll retire from the sport of MMA. However, 'Trator' later learned that the USADA suspension can’t stop him from competing in professional MMA bouts in certain countries around the world, including his native Brazil.

According to MMA Fighting, Michel Prazeres plans to continue his MMA career and could fight as early as February 2022. Prazeres claimed that the positive drug tests were caused by the fertility treatments he was undergoing, as he and his wife were trying to have another child.

‘Trator’ suggested that he’d already informed USADA about his treatment, and blasted both the agency and the UFC.

Prazeres stated:

“How am I not going to give my wife a child because of USADA and the UFC? F**k them. My family comes first. [MMA] ends, but family is forever.”

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Michel Prazeres has accepted a four year sanction from USADA following a second violation.



He tested positive for clomiphene.



Details 👇 Michel Prazeres has accepted a four year sanction from USADA following a second violation.He tested positive for clomiphene.Details 👇 https://t.co/tV9mLmyYN5

