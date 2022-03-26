"Why should he be careful?" - Chael Sonnen urges Conor McGregor to take the Kamaru Usman fight

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor shouldn't hesitate in taking a fight against Kamaru Usman, the reigning UFC welterweight champion. McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, recently hinted at a potential welterweight championship bout down the line.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen urged the Irishman to try his hand at becoming a three-division champion despite the potential risks involved.

"Joe Rogan was talking about Conor McGregor's callout of Kamaru Usman. And Joe said and I quote the old adage, 'Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it.' Now, why? Why should Conor be careful? What is it that Kamaru Usman or anybody for that matter can bring to the octagon that Conor McGregor hasn't seen? Why should anyone be careful what they're asking for, when what they're asking for is an opportunity to take on the baddest man in the world. How would that not be praised? Why would that be cautioned? And if your overarching emphasis is that you're scared that you're going to lose and/or get hurt, what are you doing in the tough guy business?"

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on Conor McGregor's welterweight aspirations below:

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021. He is reportedly set to return to the octagon later this year.

Meanwhile, Usman became the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC following a stellar run in 2021. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defended his welterweight strap three times last year, picking up victories over Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Conor McGregor is 2-1 as a welterweight

Conor McGregor has only competed thrice as a welterweight in his entire MMA career. His first fight at 170 pounds took place against Nate Diaz at UFC 196. Diaz shocked the world that night by becoming the first man to defeat McGregor in the UFC. The duo faced off in a rematch at UFC 202 where the Irishman managed to edge out a majority decision victory.

McGregor's third appearance as a welterweight came at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. He made quick work of 'Cowboy', finishing him just 40 seconds into the first round.

Since breaking his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier last year, 'The Notorious' has been packing quite a bit of size and muscle. It remains to be seen how he fares upon his return, considering his new frame.

