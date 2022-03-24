"You were fighting in backyards?" - Nevada Athletic Commission official shocked by Jorge Masvidal's history of street fighting

Jorge Masvidal recently attended a virtual meeting with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), where he made his first public comments since his alleged Miami altercation involving Colby Covington.

During the conversation, a commissioner was left astounded to learn about the UFC BMF champ's history as a street fighter.

Towards the end of the call, Jorge Masvidal spoke about his journey in the sport, which began with fighting in the backyards. Hearing this, an official questioned:

"Found out you were fighting in backyards?"

Masvidal responded by saying that he fought for Kimbo Slice over 20 years ago, which has led him to where he could possibly obtain a license and host events in Las Vegas.

Jorge Masvidal claims he was neither charged nor arrested for Miami incident

News surrounding Jorge Masvidal's alleged attack on Colby Covington broke out earlier this week. Subsequently, a police report stated that an unnamed victim claimed that Masvidal punched him in the face, causing a wrist injury and a fractured tooth.

While Colby Covington was not named in the report, a bystander’s video captured 'Gamebred' being restrained from approaching his arch rival. Covington was later seen speaking with the police.

During the virtual meeting, Jorge Masvidal was asked by a commission official if he was arrested on Monday night. The 37-year-old replied:

"No, sir. I have not been arrested, bench warrant, nothing has been sent."

The official followed up and asked if he had been charged. Masvidal responded:

"To my knowledge, no, sir. I have not been charged."

At the end of the call, the commission agreed to delay the hearing that would enable licensure for Masvidal’s Gambred FC promotion to hold events in the state.

Gamebred FC has already held a number of shows in Florida. It was only a few weeks ago that the 37-year-old UFC fighter applied for NAC's approval. However, the hearing did not go through as planned after Masvidal's recent altercation.

Catch Masvidal's full conversation with NAC officials below:

