You got your a** whooped - Nate Diaz seemingly throws shade at Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz seemingly took a dig at his former opponent Jorge Masvidal following the Miami native's recent altercation with Colby Covington.

The heated rivalry between the former friends was not settled after their UFC 272 showdown. On Monday night, Masvidal and Covington reportedly got into a brawl at the Papi Steakhouse in Miami, Florida.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports Radio broke the news on Twitter:

"SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. Police have been called."

Check out the report from Andy Slater below:

Taking to Twitter, Diaz sent out a tweet that many believed was directed at Masvidal after his recent actions in Miami. The Stockton-based fighter claimed that 'Gamebred' got beat both in and outside the cage:

"Ps u got ur a*s whooped N or out the cage your in the big leagues now don’t ever lose"

Check out Nate Diaz's tweet seemingly throwing shade at Masvidal below:

Daniel Cormier recently gave his take on the Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington situation

While speaking on the latest edition of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier stated that Colby Covington is not a street guy and is someone who prefers to stick to his gimmick.

'DC' feels that 'Chaos' is not really equipped to take on situations like the one that reportedly took place between him and Masvidal on Monday:

"Colby Covington is not a street guy. Colby Covington is a guy that likes to talk and fight. The shtick may have crossed the line and now it's gotten him into a situation that he is not really equipped for. That is why, Ryan, he didn't have anybody in place with him to make sure that it didn't cross the line."

Watch the latest edition of the DC & RC Show here:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool

For months, Covington and Masvidal have been going back-and-forth with one another. They traded insults, with the Californian seemingly crossing the line on occasions by dragging his opponent's alleged ex-wife and his children into the feud.

The two former best friends finally got the chance to cross paths inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 272 in a fight that 'Chaos' won comprehensively.

