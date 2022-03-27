"You just punched your ticket with the God of War" - Deiveson Figueiredo calls out Kai Kara-France, gives Brandon Moreno a condition for next title shot

UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo has called for a fight with Kai Kara-France and asked Brandon Moreno to take a back seat.

Following the Kiwi's win over Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus, 'Deus Da Guerra' tweeted expressing his interest in fighting Kara-France. In the same tweet, Figueiredo asked Moreno to win a fight against Alexandre Pantoja to get his next shot at the title.

"Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot," wrote Deiveson Figueiredo.

Henry Cejudo reiterated the same sentiment as the Brazilian by posting a tweet of his own. Like Figueiredo, Cejudo stated that 'The Assassin Baby' is 0-2 against Pantoja, so if Moreno can beat 'The Cannibal', he would be next in line for a shot at flyweight gold.

The City Kickboxing prospect did not let the callout go unnoticed. He responded with a warning of his own, saying:

"Be careful what you wish for! @danawhite let's get the contract!"

Moreno's first loss against Pantoja occurred in an exhibition bout on 'The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions'. The Brazilian submitted Moreno via a rear naked choke in the second round.

Their second encounter took place in May 2018 when Pantoja scored a unanimous decision victory over 'The Assassin Baby'.

Figueiredo's callout of Kara-France and his stipulation for Moreno feels strange, considering Ariel Helwani recently said that a fourth fight between the flyweight champ and 'The Assassin baby' was already in the works.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC has decided to go with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for the UFC flyweight title next, sources say. The hope is to do it in July. arielhelwani.substack.com/p/two-cent-tue… UFC has decided to go with Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for the UFC flyweight title next, sources say. The hope is to do it in July. arielhelwani.substack.com/p/two-cent-tue…

Kai Kara-France had an impressive outing at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus

Kai Kara-France competed against Askar Askarov on the main card of UFC Fight Night 205. After Askarov got the better of him in the first round, 'Don't Blink' put his striking skills to use and went on to dominate the next two rounds.

Kara-France won the fight via unanimous decision and handed Askarov the first loss of his professional MMA career. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of the New Zealander.

With the victory, the 29-year-old is now on a three-fight win streak in the UFC. There is a very good chance that Kara-France's next fight could be for the flyweight title.

