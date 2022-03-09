"You might never be the same again"- Michael Bisping shares his concerns after the Renato Moicano took severe damage against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272

Michael Bisping recently shared his concerns for Renato Moicano after the Brazilian's brutal five-round beatdown at the hands of Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event at UFC 272.

According to Bisping, the referee should have stepped in to spare Moicano long-term damage. The former UFC middleweight champon believes that a beating of that nature can cause more psychological damage than physical. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the Englishman said:

"When you go through that kind of fight. Never mind the physical damage. Never mind your eyes and the cuts and the nose and the bones and everything that might be broken. The psychological trauma!"

He added:

"You might never be the same again. Physically may never be the same but mentally... Listen, when you get knocked out cold, you're gun shy, simple as that. The skeleton's in the closet. There's psychological trauma. Same thing when you go through something like that but even more so. When you go through something like that it affects your confidence."

Watch Michael Bisping share his concerns for Renato Moicano below:

Renato Moicano is thankful that the referee didn't step in

Renato Moicano stepped in on four days' notice to replace Rafael Fiziev, who was originally scheduled to face Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272. Moicano suffered a brutal beating en route to a lopsided decision loss against RDA.

Moicano's eyes were examined several times by the ringside physician and the fight was allowed to go on. Many believe referee Marc Goddard would have done well to step in and prevent the unnecessary damage the 32-year-old eventually suffered.

However, Moicano is thankful that Goddard let the fight continue. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"I'm really thankful that the judge [referring to referee Marc Goddard] didn't stop the fight because otherwise, I would not know what I'm made of. I always try to go forward, I always try to fight back and for me, it was perfect. The referee did his job, it was a great job."

Watch his interview with TMZ Sports below:

