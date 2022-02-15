You're filling in for Joe Rogan, the most famous man of all time in the UFC - Brendan Schaub on why Michael Bisping got criticized for UFC 271 commentary

Brendan Schaub believes Michael Bisping wasn't really criticized for his commentary. Instead, the former heavyweight fighter thinks it's because of the mere fact that he took Joe Rogan's spot at UFC 271.

The former UFC middleweight champ was slammed by fans online for allegedly being biased in his commentary, particularly during the main event. Many believe Bisping was too partial to Israel Adesanya and did not give Robert Whittaker enough credit for his gutsy performance.

However, Schaub is convinced the Englishman was already doomed the moment he was announced as Rogan's replacement. During an episode of The Schaub Show, the retired UFC heavyweight argued:

"I think Michael Bisping is getting criticism for being biased on the fight, which I definitely have my thoughts on that. I think no matter how well Bisping did, he was going to get criticized because whenever there's change, whatever it is... People hate change, man. If you're expecting one thing and you're used to this one thing and that one thing is the greatest to ever do it, as far as Joe Rogan and Jon Anik and [Daniel Cormier]. That is the best commentary team of all time. Of absolute all time, there's no one better."

The 38-year-old added:

"So for Bisping to be the guy to replace him, obviously for Bisping it's a great opportunity, and Bisping is very capable of filling those shoes and he's also a great commentator, I think no matter what... He was gonna get s*** no matter what."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Michael Bisping below:

Brendan Schaub reveals there's more to the story regarding Joe Rogan's absence at UFC 271

It's worth noting that UFC 271 wasn't the first time another commentator had to sub in for Joe Rogan. Paul Felder filled in for Rogan at UFC 266 last year. This, however, is the first time he has been replaced since his recent string of controversies.

Rogan, of course, was noticeably missing from the UFC 271 broadcast booth at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He was scheduled to commentate at the event but had to pull out due to what many publications reported as a "scheduling conflict."

Brendan Schaub, a close friend of Rogan's, indicated that there's more to the story than the reports have stated. However, Schaub chose not to reveal any details and said he's just going to wait for the popular comic to share the entire story himself. He said:

"Do I know exactly what happened? Sure do. Is it my story to tell? Nope. But when it comes out, you're gonna love Joe Rogan even more from missing that one, I'll say that... But you'll also love Dana White even more. I will never ever talk shit to Dana White ever again. After hearing him going to bat for his guys, he's just a real one. He's a real one. He might not like me, but I like him. That's how it goes."

