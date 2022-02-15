When the story comes out of why Joe Rogan missed UFC 271, you're going to love him even more - Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub has hinted that there's more to Joe Rogan's absence from UFC 271 than just a "conflict of schedule."

The veteran commentator was supposed to be cageside to call the action at UFC 271, but it was announced days before the event that Michael Bisping would take his place. Reports surfaced that Rogan wasn't available due to a "conflict of schedule."

Schaub, who is close with Rogan, recently indicated that the popular podcaster hasn't told the entire story of the situation. During an episode of The Schaub Show, the retired heavyweight fighter said:

"Do I know exactly what happened? Sure do. Is it my story to tell? Nope. But when it comes out, you're gonna love Joe Rogan even more from missing that one, I'll say that... But you'll also love Dana White even more. I will never ever talk shit to Dana White ever again. After hearing him going to bat for his guys, he's just a real one. He's a real one. He might not like me, but I like him. That's how it goes."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments on Joe Rogan's absence from UFC 271:

Brendan Schaub also admitted he has gained a newfound respect for UFC president Dana White. Schaub and White previously had a heated exchange of words on social media after the UFC boss called the former UFC fighter "a tool" for his analysis.

Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy

Many believe Joe Rogan's absence from UFC 271 has something to do with his recent string of controversies.

Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters in the world. He currently finds himself in hot water after certain guests on his show allegedly shared misinformation pertaining to COVID-19. Things got worse for the UFC commentator when a clip of him saying the 'N-word' went viral on social media.

Rogan previously issued an apology for the aforementioned issues in two separate videos. In response to the COVID-19 misinformation controversy, he vowed to incorporate a "more balanced" view on his show by having more guests on the left side of the political spectrum.

Regarding his use of the 'N-word', Rogan said:

"I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing... Whenever you're in a situation where you have to say I'm not racist, you f**ked up. And I clearly have f***ed up."

Edited by C. Naik