"You are special" - Henry Cejudo responds to Khamzat Chimaev's comments on his coaching advice 

Henry Cejudo recently responded to Khamzat Chimaev's comments on the coaching advice the former two-division champ gave the Chechen-born fighter.

Cejudo has transitioned to coaching following his retirement from MMA competition in May 2020. ‘Triple C’ recently helped Deiveson Figueiredo recapture the men’s flyweight title at UFC 270 and is now working with Chan Sung Jung on his preparations for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. In addition to these fighters, Cejudo has also been training the likes of Weili Zhang and Jon Jones.

'Triple C’ recently posted a photo of himself working with ‘Borz’ and shared some advice:

Chimaev responded to Cejudo's tweet:

“I listened but I didn’t understand a thing, I got the best training already best coach’s.”

Cejudo replied to Chimaev's tweet:

"I would never my brother. As I told you, you are special and it’s not the coaching that will make you, but your obsessive will. Just trying to share my knowledge. #inshallah"

Khamzat Chimaev says it’ll be easier for him to smash "zero wrestling" Israel Adesanya than Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev sees an easier path to the title in a higher weight class, simply because of the lack of wrestling skills of the man currently holding the UFC middleweight belt, Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev and Darren Till recently appeared on The MMA Hour, where 'Borz' elaborated on why a fight with Adesanya is easier than one with Kamaru Usman:

“Izzy, I think it will be more easy for me to smash that guy [than Kamaru Usman]. He has zero wrestling. The guy he fought last time, he’s not a wrestler — he took his back. If I take his back, brother, I’ll squeeze his head off. I’ll take his head off. Easy money for me.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's appearance on The MMA Hour:

A decorated striker with one of the sport’s best kickboxing pedigrees, Adesanya is a perfect 11-0 at 185 lb in the UFC – the second longest winning streak in UFC middleweight history – and has defended his belt four times. His latest title defense came in a decision win in his rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Chimaev has won both of his octagon appearances at 185 lb in devastating fashion, including a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert in September 2020.

For now, unfinished business still awaits the Chechen-born fighter at 170 lb, as Chimaev is scheduled to meet one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns in a high-stakes welterweight matchup at UFC 273.

