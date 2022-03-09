×
You talk like that to Khamzat, I don't know if there's enough UFC security - Brendan Schaub on potential trash talk between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev

Brendan Schaub (left) and Colby Covington (center) [Images via @brendanschaub, @colbycovmma on Instagram]; Khamzat Chimaev (right) [Image via @Borz4562 on Twitter]
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 12:02 PM IST
News

Brendan Schaub doesn't think Colby Covington will get away with his typical brand of merciless trash talk if 'Chaos' is booked to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Schaub believes UFC security might not be enough to stop Chimaev and his crew from roughing up Covington ahead of a potential fight.

While Schaub personally likes Covington's trash talk, he agrees that the former interim champ occasionally crosses the line. During the latest episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"Colby [Covington] talks a lot of shit. And I love it. It's his style, I love it. Sometimes he goes a little overboard. Especially when he talked about Masvidal being a bad dad and sidepieces or girlfriends or whatever. You talk like that to Khamzat [Chimaev]? Bro, I don't know if there's enough UFC security to stop him and his boys from roughing you up before the fight man. You're talking with some real tough dudes man."

Watch the latest episode of The Schaub Show below:

Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed with the UFC 272 headliner

Colby Covington dominated Jorge Masvidal with a wrestling-heavy approach to reel in a unanimous decision win at UFC 272. However, surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev was left unimpressed by the highly-anticipated grudge match.

'Borz' expressed his thoughts on the main event soon after UFC 272, tweeting:

"Bullsh*t fight"
Bullshit fight 🤦🏻‍♂️

Currently ranked No.11 in the welterweight division, Chimaev will be looking to break into the top five in the near future. He is scheduled to meet No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Ahead of UFC 272, Chimaev expressed interest in taking on the winner of Covington vs. Masvidal. During an earlier interview with RT Sport, 'Borz' said (quotes translated by RT Sport):

"I think they will give us a great fight. But Colby is also a tough guy. He fights well. We’ll see. I think it’s 50-50. I don’t care which one of them wins. I am fighting Burns now, then, after beating Burns, hopefully, I will fight the winner of Masvidal-Covington because it seems like Usman has a hand injury and needs time to recover."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's interview with RT Sport below:

Edited by C. Naik
