Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch reportedly being eyed for UFC 275

The UFC is seemingly considering setting up a rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Their previous clash was popularly regarded as the greatest women's MMA fight in the history of the sport.

Highly reputed MMA journalist Marc Raimondi recently took to Twitter for ESPN to offer fans some insight into the same. He revealed that the matchmakers were eyeing a slot on the UFC 275 card that is scheduled to take place in June 2022 in Singapore.

Raimondi further revealed that both parties have verbally agreed to the fight and the bout agreements from the UFC's side are on their way. This development was confirmed by UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell.

Check out Marc Raimondi's update on Twitter right here:

"Arguably the greatest fight in women’s MMA history is going to be run back. Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been verbally agreed for UFC 275 on June 11 in Singapore, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN. Bout agreements will be sent out shortly."

UFC 275 will feature a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka in the main event. Valentina Shevchenko and Talia Santos will lock horns with each other in the co-main event, with the women's flyweight title hanging in the balance.

The action is set to unfold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The card is scheduled take place on June 11, 2022.

Who won the first fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk previously went toe-to-toe against each other in the co-main event of UFC 248 back in March 2020. The strawweights put on an absolute classic, with 'Magnum' ekeing a split decision win past Jedrzejczyk over the course of five rounds.

Following a hard-fought win against Jedrzejczyk, Zhang Weili was forced to part ways with her UFC strawweight title in her very next fight as she was knocked out by Rose Namajunas in the first round of their clash at UFC 261.

The Fight Ready product mounted a crusade to reclaim her title; however, she was bested by 'Thug' yet again, this time by way of split decision at UFC 268.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, has since remained on the sidelines, with her last outing inside the octagon coming against Weili at UFC 248 itself.

