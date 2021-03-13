UFC to open 2 new UFC FIT locations in Las Vegas

The UFC is set to open two new UFC FIT locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The UFC is widely regarded as the premier MMA organisation in the world. It has forayed into other business ventures as well, including entertainment, fitness and other industries.

One such business venture is the UFC GYM brand. In a nutshell, it’s a chain of gyms that operate under the UFC GYM franchise. The UFC GYM offers fans the opportunity to train at world-class gyms, with MMA-based training also available.

As reported by PR Newswire (*courtesy: UFC FIT), the UFC is set to open two new UFC FIT gyms in Las Vegas this month. The UFC FIT is regarded as the UFC GYM’s ‘new fitness concept.’

It was earlier this year – in January 2021, to be specific – that the first UFC FIT gym opened in Puyallup, Washington, USA.

The second and third UFC FIT gyms will be opening this month (March 2021). Of these two UFC FIT gyms, one is located at 5651 Centennial Center Blvd., whereas the other is at 9775 South Maryland Pkwy. They will be opening on March 13th, 2021 and March 27th, 2021, respectively.

Talking about the new UFC FIT gyms, UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adam Sedlack said:

"We are thrilled to introduce UFC FIT and bring together a community of fitness enthusiasts from across the Las Vegas Valley, the home of UFC. Our Las Vegas UFC FIT locations are premium fitness centers that offer each guest the opportunity to try multiple boutique fitness classes from boxing to indoor cycling to yoga and more, all under one roof. With a variety of training equipment, a swimming pool and a basketball court, there's truly something for everyone. We're excited to bring our 'TRAIN DIFFERENT®' mentality back to Las Vegas and welcome members of all ages and athletic abilities."

The Centennial UFC FIT gym will be a 50,000-square-foot facility, while the Silverado UFC FIT gym will be a 45,000-square-foot facility. Both are reportedly said to be multi-million dollar facilities.

UFC FIT aims to help MMA fans and fitness enthusiasts take their health and fitness to the next level

UFC FIT

Some of the facilities that users can avail of at UFC FIT gyms will be swimming pool, sauna room, indoor basketball court, group fitness studios, weight room, robust cardio equipment, full-service locker room, pre-workout and post-workout recovery services area, etc.

Additionally, fitness programmes catering to individual needs – tailored for youths, senior citizens, or any other group for that matter – promise to ensure that every individual meets their personal fitness goals at the gym.

Furthermore, the gyms will pay special attention to the COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the State of Nevada, ensuring the safety of all its members, employees and everyone else involved.

That includes enhanced cleaning protocols – proper facial coverings, signage to communicate safety practices, detailed cleaning schedules, increased cleaning stations, socially distanced equipment, temperature screenings, etc.

Both FIT gyms will be open 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday and from 6 AM to 6 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.