What is the Draft Kings clock and why are UFC fans on Twitter appreciating it?

UFC reached an agreement with American Daily Fantasy Sports company, DraftKings, that will allow them to become the promotion's first "Official Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Partner”.

The deal between the two premier organizations will make DraftKings the official presenting partner of the UFC fight clock, now tagged as 'DraftKings clock'. The American Daily Fantasy Sports company will also brand UFC products on its platform.

Huge News On @UFC's Partnership With @DraftKings, Including the Presentation of the UFC Fight Clock, UFC’s Innovative New Time-Keeping System. Check it out ⤵️https://t.co/W1i7t1Ax2F — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 4, 2021

The DraftKings clock will offer viewers an "innovative time-keeping system" during a UFC event, which seems to have worked for the good, as suggested by fans on Twitter.

That new @DraftKings clock looking real tidy! I've got Izzy by KO in the 3rd 💪🏿🥝🇳🇿🇳🇬#UFC259 #DraftKings — Meatcanoe (@MikaereNZ) March 7, 2021

New @DraftKings clock at @ufc 259 is a fantastic innovation or my names not Anthony Friese from MVP Baseball 2005 #UFC259 — Anthony Friese (@humorguy69) March 7, 2021

What did Dana White say about UFC's partnership with DraftKings?

According to Dana White, UFC's new deal with DraftKings is historic. The UFC President referred to the unprecedented deal as the promotion's most important deal to increase engagement with fans. The deal is reportedly worth $350 million.

"This is a massive deal that will benefit UFC, DraftKings, and most of all the fans. DraftKings is the best at what they do in the betting and daily fantasy space, and unlike other sports, UFC has no off season. The action will be non-stop. This is the most important deal we’ve ever done to increase engagement with our fans and reach new ones, and I’m looking forward to all the exciting things we’re going to do with DraftKings over the next few years," White told UFC.com

UFC 259 will not be the only event to feature the DraftKings clock. The stacked card, which contains three massive title fights, is the first of the upcoming events to offer the fans the cutting-edge countdown clock.

The next fight card will take place on March 13, which is set to be headlined by Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. Both men will collide in the main event that is likely to have title implications in the Welterweight division.