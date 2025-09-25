UFC Perth walkout songs: Tracks Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, and others have used before

The UFC is set to return to Perth on Saturday for its first ever Fight Night event, headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes at RAC Arena in Western Australia. Ulberg is on a remarkable eight-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London earlier this year. Meanwhile, Reyes broke his four-fight skid and secured three consecutive wins. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 314, 'The Devastator' knocked out Nikita Krylov in the opening round.

Ad

The co-main event will feature another 205-pound contest between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan. Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan were originally scheduled to face each other. However, their bout was canceled after Tafa suffered an injury.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes: Which songs have both fighters walked out to?

During his third-round submission win over Da Woon Jung at UFC 293 in 2023, Carlos Ulberg walked out to 'Conquer' by SWIDT.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

When Ulberg knocked out Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 281 in 2022, he walked out to 'The Climb Back' by J. Cole.

At UFC 271, Ulberg, who defeated Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision, walked out to 'Caught in a Daze' by David Dallas.

As for Dominick Reyes, in his last MMA defeat at UFC 281 against Ryan Spann, he chose 'Still D.R.E.' by Dr. Dre as his entrance theme.

During his second-round knockout loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253, Reyes walked out to 'Flowcaine' by Marco XO.

Ad

UFC Perth: Which songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?

Jimmy Crute: 'Lights Go Down' by Bazanji

Jake Matthews: 'NHF (No Hard Feelings)' by Nito NB

Neil Magny: 'No Regrets' by Lecrae

Justin Tafa: 'Tama Samoa' by Rsa Band Samoa

Andre Petroski: 'Atlantic City' by The Band

Rodolfo Bellato: 'Aonde Nos Chegou' by MC Menor e MC Dede

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More