UFC Perth walkout songs: Tracks Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, and others have used before

The UFC is set to return to Perth on Saturday for its first ever Fight Night event, headlined by a light heavyweight matchup between Carlos Ulberg and former title challenger Dominick Reyes at RAC Arena in Western Australia. Ulberg is on a remarkable eight-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London earlier this year. Meanwhile, Reyes broke his four-fight skid and secured three consecutive wins. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 314, 'The Devastator' knocked out Nikita Krylov in the opening round.
The co-main event will feature another 205-pound contest between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan. Junior Tafa and Ibo Aslan were originally scheduled to face each other. However, their bout was canceled after Tafa suffered an injury.
Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes: Which songs have both fighters walked out to?
During his third-round submission win over Da Woon Jung at UFC 293 in 2023, Carlos Ulberg walked out to 'Conquer' by SWIDT.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
When Ulberg knocked out Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 281 in 2022, he walked out to 'The Climb Back' by J. Cole.
At UFC 271, Ulberg, who defeated Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision, walked out to 'Caught in a Daze' by David Dallas.
As for Dominick Reyes, in his last MMA defeat at UFC 281 against Ryan Spann, he chose 'Still D.R.E.' by Dr. Dre as his entrance theme.
During his second-round knockout loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253, Reyes walked out to 'Flowcaine' by Marco XO.
UFC Perth: Which songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?
Jimmy Crute: 'Lights Go Down' by Bazanji
Jake Matthews: 'NHF (No Hard Feelings)' by Nito NB
Neil Magny: 'No Regrets' by Lecrae
Justin Tafa: 'Tama Samoa' by Rsa Band Samoa
Andre Petroski: 'Atlantic City' by The Band
Rodolfo Bellato: 'Aonde Nos Chegou' by MC Menor e MC Dede
MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!