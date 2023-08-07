UFC potentially removing ban on private sponsors will not help the fighters, claims veteran - "We can’t pay our rent with meal prep"

The MMA community is well aware that the UFC implemented a ban on private sponsors in 2015. Before this, fighters were allowed to display individual sponsors' logos on their fight gear.

According to the organization, this ban was introduced to streamline and control branding. The decision aimed to create a unified and consistent look for fighters, reduce potential conflicts between sponsors, and maximize revenue for the UFC and its athletes.

Despite being a significant development in the sport, the decision faced some resistance, and some fighters, even to this day, staunchly disapprove of it.

Addressing the topic of personal sponsors in the organization, former UFC women's competitor Roxanne Modafferi dispelled the notion that bringing back fight gear sponsors would attract better talent and incentivize young athletes to enter MMA. She candidly reveals that sponsorships have significantly declined over the past decade in an exclusive segment Dear Roxy on Bloody Elbow:

"To be honest, sponsorship declined a lot over the past decade. I heard stories in the past of undercard fighters making tens of thousands of dollars in sponsorships. Now, sponsors tend to mostly want to give 'product' instead of money. We can’t pay our rent with 'meal prep' or 'gear', though!"

She added:

"It is indeed great to help save on a fighter’s overhead costs, but it’s nothing like what it used to be. I remember living in Japan and fighting in Strikeforce in 2009. My manager easily got me a Sprawl shorts sponsorship and they sent me $500."

When Francis Ngannou blasted the UFC for banning private sponsors

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou once criticized the UFC for its restrictive sponsorship practices that deprive fighters of significant revenue opportunities. Comparing the organization to the mafia in how athletes are treated, Ngannou pointed out that the sponsorship model hinders fighters from earning additional income outside the octagon.

Furthermore, Ngannou revealed losing a lucrative deal with a cryptocurrency brand due to the organization's exclusive partnership with another company. Ngannou lashed out at the ban in a Twitter tirade, stating:

“Fighters are ripped off with sponsorship. It’s a huge source of revenue for us but the company keeps exploiting that for their own benefit... I understand that the sport needs to look good with uniforms but we should at least have a right for a minimum of two approved sponsors for in the octagon.”

Check out Ngannou's tweets below:

As for Ngannou, 'The Predator' got out of his UFC contract and secured a lucrative deal with the PFL. Capitalizing on the opportunity to pursue different opportunities, Ngannou managed to secure a mega-fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury that will be a guaranteed massive payday.