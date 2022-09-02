"You really p*mping these fighters" - Fans react as fighters may earn nothing from UFC's new footwear deal with Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock'

Fans are not happy with Dwayne Johnson's sponsorship deal with the UFC.

Dwayne Johnson inked a deal with the UFC earlier this year for his company 'Project Rock' to be their exclusive footwear provider. Now that 'The Rock' has released a promotional video on social media, MMA fans are realizing that fighters will be required to wear the shoes, despite not being paid.

Watch the official announcement by Dwayne Johnson for the new footwear of the UFC below:

The report on a lack of compensation came from two sources. Journalist John S. Nash had this to say:

"Asked around and not only are fighters not going to get paid anything to wear the shoes, the UFC is apparently requiring fighters do interviews with Johnson's media company Seven Bucks."

Combat Sports regulatory lawyer Erik Magraken then had this to say:

"The shoe deal press release was silent on two key things. How much the UFC is pocketing. And how much goes to the fighters forced to wear the shoes. Seems the answer is 1. A s**t load 2. F**k all"

MMA fans were not happy with the initial announcement, including one fan commenting:

"You really p*mping these fighters"

MMA journalist Luke Thomas thinks it's 'very odd' Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock seems to be escaping backlash

UFC sponsorship deals have been heavily critiqued for leaving fighters with no leverage, especially in the old Reebok deal. Now that 'The Rock' has officially announced his deal with the UFC, the backlash has started to take over.

MMA journalist Luke Thomas had this to say on Twitter several days ago:

"Remember: no real raise from Reebok to Project Rock for the fighters. For all the criticism Reebok got for taking advantage of a market where fighters have no control, seems very odd Project Rock would escape those criticisms for doing exactly the same thing."

Check out Luke Thomas' opinion on Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock compared to the Reebok deal below:

Memories of UFC fighters being able to bring out their banners with sponsors providing direct compensation have plagued the idea of sponsorship deals like 'Project Rock.' The UFC continues to make millions while the fighters have to wear merchandise and not get paid.

