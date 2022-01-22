"It's an honor" - 'The Rock' explains importance of new footwear deal with the UFC

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said Project Rock's collaboration with the UFC means a great deal to him as both brands share the same values.

Project Rock is Johnson's line of performance apparel created in collaboration with Under Armor. It will serve as the UFC's footwear partner going forward and will become part of the fight kit.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Rock' spoke about his 20-year friendship with Dana White, whom he credited for the idea of working together. The Fast & Furious star said he was grateful for the exposure Project Rock would gain from associating with the UFC and explained why it meant a great deal to him:

According to Johnson:

" I've put so much heart, blood, sweat and respect into the brand [Project Rock] because its a reflection and an anchor of who I am in my DNA. But beyond I think the brand exposure and these two brands coming together, it's deeper than that to me... The fighters, the men and women, they're the hardest workers in the room. They are the ones who walk the walk. They are the champions so it's an honor and privilege for them to be wearing Project Rock."

You can check out 'The Rock's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is fully invested in the title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. During his interview with ESPN MMA alongside Dana White to promote Project Rock's partnership with the UFC, Johnson said Ngannou vs. Gane had the potential to be the greatest heavyweight fight ever.

'The Rock' cited the clash of styles between the two competitors and their shared backstory as reasons that made the fight one to watch.

According to the 49-year-old :

"You have Francis who carries with him this intimidation that is second to none... it reminds you of Mike Tyson back in the day, where he steps into the octagon with such incredible intimidation and power. But then you have a guy in Ciryl who is so incredibly technical, so incredibly fast. And not only that but these are guys who've known each other, who've trained with each other, who've dropped blood, sweat with each other. The whole thing makes it very unique and dynamic. The fact they're both going in as champion, I'm in 100%."

There are several narrative threads heading into UFC 270, but none of them is more important than Francis Ngannou's contract dispute. 'The Predator's' contract expires in December 2022, and he will explore free agency unless both parties can come to an agreement.

