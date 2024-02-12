UFC presenter Megan Olivi gives honest opinion on Taylor Swift receiving vitriol from NFL fans 

UFC presenter Megan Olivi is excited about this evening's Super Bowl game, but what troubles her is the hate Taylor Swift gets from some NFL fans.

Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and two-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, is playing today against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Grammy Award winner has already made her way to the Allegiant Stadium to catch the game.

Unfortunately, the 'Love Story' singer is not a favorite among all football fans. A section of the NLF fan base doesn't fancy Swift's involvement in the sport, and earlier in 2023, the 34-year-old even got booed by spectators while she was in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game.

Speaking to FanSided MMA about Swift receiving vitriol from fans, Olivi said:

"I'm not surprised, unfortunately, but I don't really get it. First of all even when they do pander her... it's not interrupting the play. And for me, somebody who grew up watching sports with my dad and my brother. I watched every Yankees game every Giants game with them... it was what we did and how I grew up, and really what has lent me to now work in sports."

Olivi added:

"If that gets a young girl interested in the game of football and she can bond with her dad or her brother, her uncle or her mom, or whoever it might be. If that brings new fans to the sport and they can find a passion for it, then what is the problem... I know people in my actual life who have daughters who never cared about sports, and now they care... I think that is so beautiful."

Catch Megan Olivi's comments below (2:15):

The UFC sportscaster added that Swift's involvement might help bring new fans to the game and help grow a new generation of people who would work in the industry.

Megan Olivi reveals her top 3 craziest UFC moments

Speaking about her top three craziest moments in the UFC, during a segment of The Residency Podcast, Megan Olivi kicked things off by claiming that getting to go on the UFC world tour on a private jet was one of the best perks of her job.

The other two moments involve two of the most prolific nights of Conor McGregor's career. Olivi added:

"The two memories that were most insane were probably both Conor-related. When he knocked out Joe Aldo in just a few seconds. We were barely getting situated for the main event to start, and it was over, and they go, 'oh s**t, we got to get out of here'. So we ran through the tunnel, and just the beer started raining down."

Olivi added:

"[Then] the first Madison Square Garden show... that was also a Conor McGregor fight, where he became the first ever champ-champ. I wanna say we left the building at 5 AM... It was still going crazy. The sun was coming, and people are outside singing [and] drinking beers, they got their Irish flags, It was really crazy."

Catch Megan Olivi's comments below: