UFC president Dana White gives his opinion on Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa matchup

UFC President Dana White has weighed in on a potential matchup between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

During the UFC Vegas 16 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked for his views on a fight between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa. White responded to the same by stating –

“I love that fight. Love it.”

However, upon being probed as to whether the Marvin Vettori vs. Paulo Costa matchup would come to fruition, Dana White said –

“I don’t know. Like I said; we’ll see. But yeah, I love that fight too.”

Marvin Vettori put on an amazing performance at UFC Vegas 16

Marvin Vettori entered his fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 on short notice.

Vettori was originally set to face Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at UFC 256 on December 12th, but the talented young fighter ended up being booked against Hermansson courtesy of a sequence of unforeseen events.

UFC Vegas 16 was initially set to be headlined by a five-round middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Darren Till.

However, Till withdrew from the matchup in early November due to injury issues and was then replaced by Kevin Holland. But just days before the event, Holland tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the fight against Hermansson.

Advertisement

UFC then booked Marvin Vettori to face Jack Hermansson in the five-round middleweight bout to headline UFC Vegas 16. Meanwhile, Kevin Holland is now set to face Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256 on December 12th.

Despite the chaotic sequence of events and the short-notice booking against a dangerous opponent like Jack Hermansson, Marvin Vettori managed to steal the show at UFC Vegas 16.

Marvin Vettori put on a brilliant display of his well-rounded MMA skill-set over the course of five hard-fought rounds. Vettori ended up besting Hermansson via unanimous decision.

The win over Hermansson is beyond the shadow of a doubt the biggest of Vettori’s career thus far.

Marvin Vettori is pursuing the Israel Adesanya rematch more than the Paulo Costa fight

As noted, UFC President Dana White has expressed his interest in a potential matchup between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

Marvin Vettori, on his part, has challenged Costa to a fight. Nevertheless, after beating Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16, Vettori explained that he’d be more interested in a rematch with Israel Adesanya rather than fighting Costa.

WHAT A STATEMENT 🙌



Israel Adesanya ends the rivalry with Paulo Costa inside two rounds with a dominant display!



It was THAT easy 😳 #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/jxdchos1zf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 27, 2020

Advertisement

The first fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori took place in April of 2018 and witnessed Adesanya defeat Vettori via split decision.

Which fighter do you think would emerge victorious in the potential matchup between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa? Sound off in the comments.