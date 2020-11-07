UFC President Dana White makes plea to help find the missing daughter of a Boston firefighter

UFC president Dana White sent out a message earlier today urging his followers to help find a missing teenage girl in the city of Boston.

Abigail Jenkins, a 19-year-old living in Dorchester, was reported missing by her family on October 31. Dana White provided her details in the tweet and requested everyone to inform the police if they come across any information regarding Jenkins.

Abigail Jenkins went missing on Oct 28th, she is the daughter of a Boston firefighter. She is 19, 5’9” with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, PLEASE CALL THE POLICE 🙏🏻 #FindAbigail pic.twitter.com/KA33D2lyn6 — danawhite (@danawhite) November 7, 2020

The heart of the matter

Abigail Jenkins was last seen on October 28, and the missing report was filed with the Boston Police Department two days later.

Boston.com reports that a spokesperson close to the matter has said that police are now conducting "active investigation". Her friends and family claimed on social media that she was last seen at a location near Bowdoin Street.

The firefighter Dana White mentioned in his tweet happens to be a Dorian Jenkins, Ladder 6, as per Boston Fire Fighters' official Twitter account.

Dorian Jenkins - Ladder 6 daughter is missing.



The family has requested that we put this out to to help locate their daughter.



If you see something or hear anything about Abigail's whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact 911 or the numbers provided.#bringabihome pic.twitter.com/2OPnOjQCnC — Boston Fire Fighters (@LOCAL_718) November 6, 2020

Advertisement

Dana White previews UFC Vegas 13

The UFC is awaiting a packed card for their event tonight set to take place at UFC Apex.

UFC Vegas 13 will be headlined by Glover Teixeira and Thiago 'Marreta' Santos, who is returning to the Octagon after nearly a year and half. Also on the main card is the Heavyweight bout between Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser as the co-main event.

Dana White took to Twitter earlier today to preview the night's card for the fans.

Dana White sounded particularly excited about the Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Alexandr Romanov fight on the prelims card. De Lima had a brilliant first-round knockout victory earlier this year in February over Ben Sosoli.

Romanov is also coming off a dominating second-round submission win over Roque Martinez on his UFC debut in September. Dana White has every reason to be excited about this potentially action-packed Heavyweight fight.

Another fight Dana White seemed excited about was Raoni Barcelos and Khalid Taha. Barcelos is on a four-win streak in UFC and has an MMA record of 15-1, with his only loss coming back in 2014. Among his 15 wins, 10 have come via submissions and knockouts.

Advertisement

Taha, on the other hand, has managed only one victory in UFC. The win came against Boston Salmon after a loss to Nad Narimani. He did win his next fight via submission over Bruno Silva at UFC 243. However, the result was overturned as Taha was handed a one-year suspension by USADA for testing positive for a banned substance.

Traces of furosemide (diuretics) were found in his competition urine sample, which came from a medicine he took to treat swelling and inflammation in his eyes. Taha became eligible to fight again in October this year.