UFC President Dana White teases a trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko will be putting her women's flyweight title on the line in less than 24 hours at UFC 255. While Bullet seems to be the favorite to once again successfully defend her title, a trilogy against fellow champion Amanda Nunes could soon be on the cards.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White teased the possibility of Shevchenko vs. Nunes III. Despite The Lioness winning the first two fights between the pair, White isn't ruling out the possibility of the trilogy between his two current champions. The first two Nunes vs. Shevchenko fights were both won by the current UFC double champion via decision. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“Sure. Those two keep cleaning out divisions. It just makes sense to see those two fight again."- Dana White said.

Additionally, Dana White also hinted at a potential fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang. While the latter is reportedly scheduled to defend her title next against Rose Namajunas, White believes that Weili and Shevchenko could have a go after that.

“I don’t know (what’s next). There’s talk about her and Weili Zhang if Weili wins her next fight (against Rose Namajunas). I don’t know."- White added.

What's next for Valentina Shevchenko?

As things stand, Valentina Shevchenko's next title defense is scheduled for the co-main event of UFC 255. Shevchenko will be putting her UFC women's flyweight title up against Jennifer Maia, in a fight where the champion is a huge favorite.

That being said, fight fans around the world should take nothing for granted. Shevchenko could possibly be in for a tough night, especially after Maia's last win over Joanne Calderwood. There are still a few fights left for Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC's women's flyweight division. With the likes of Cynthia Calvillo and Lauren Murphy securing big wins for themselves, Bullet probably would have to defend her title once or twice before shifting her focus to Champion vs. Champion fights.

As for Amanda Nunes, the reigning UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion will defend her 145-lbs title against Megan Anderson in early 2021. Though the fight needs to be rescheduled after Nunes withdrew from their original date due to undisclosed reasons.