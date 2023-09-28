UFC and Prime partnership: Can Logan Paul and KSI compete in the biggest MMA promotion under their deal?

Social media influencers turned boxers Logan Paul and KSI began the wave of influencer boxing as rivals but have since collaborated as co-founders of Prime. They are the official sports drink of the UFC but their partnership does not extend to either of the co-founders competing inside the octagon.

Prime Hydration is a range of energy drinks co-founded and primarily promoted by KSI and Paul. It was launched in 2022 amidst massive social media hype owing to the combined millions of followers between the two influencers.

In January this year, Logan Paul and Dana White teased UFC fans with a video suggesting Paul would sign on with the UFC. The video included snippets of Paul's wrestling and boxing and drew in fans to believe that the influencer would be joining the UFC.

It was subsequently announced that the teaser was from Paul and White's meeting to officially make Prime the global sports drink partner of the UFC.

As per the UFC's announcement, Prime branding will be integrated across all social media platforms and UFC pay-per-views and Fight Nights. Other associated shows like Dana White's Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter will also include Prime branding. The two dedicated fighter corners will also be rebranded to Prime Hydration Recovery Zones.

However, there is no agreement with the two influencers at the helm to compete in the UFC.

Logan Paul explains why Dillon Danis will not pull out of their fight

Logan Paul is set to take on Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis in a boxing match on the upcoming Prime card in Manchester.

Danis hinted at having to pull out of the fight after his trolling of Nina Agdal backfired in the form of a lawsuit and a restraining order. Paul spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and explained the clause in place to dissuade Dillon Danis from backing out of the fight.

He said:

“No one is going to make him show up to the venue that night. No one is going to drag him out of bed, he’s got to do it himself... Why would you fly to London if you’re not going to do the fight? If he does end up pulling out and he can’t prove an injury, he’ll have to pay me $100k. He’ll never have a platform again, no fighting organization, no sponsor will ever want to work with him again because he’s essentially just a liar. He has to show up.”

Check out his comments below [17:13]: