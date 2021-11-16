UFC rankings report after UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez had a lot to live up to, following in the wake of UFC 267 and UFC 268. However, the event ultimately ended up being one of the more memorable Fight Night cards to have been held at Las Vegas' Apex facility.

Max Holloway retained his status as the number one contender at 145 pounds, securing a unanimous decision victory over the very game Yair Rodriguez. The main event clash is already being called a Fight of the Year candidate.

However, Max Holloway's performance against Rodriguez was only one of a number of impressive displays from fighters on the card. The UFC have since released their updated rankings, with two athletes receiving quite notable updates on their divisional placement.

Andrea Lee put on one of her best performances in the UFC octagon to date, looking near-untouchable against former top contender Cynthia Calvillo. Lee's striking was on another level and the constant pressure eventually had Calvillo unable to enter the third round.

As a result, Andrea Lee has entered the top 10 of the women's flyweight division at No.7. Calvillo, meanwhile, has dropped to No.9, causing Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo to both climb a spot. Talia Santos, Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi have also fallen a place.

Another big winner from the card was Joel Alvarez, who secured a TKO triumph over former No.15-ranked UFC lightweight Thiago Moises. Alvarez, who was previously unranked, has taken the Brazilian's spot at the tail-end of the 155-pound ladder, with Moises now sitting unranked.

The only other change for a winner at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez was for Song Yadong, who knocked out Julio Arce. Yadong has climbed one place in the bantamweight division, now sitting at No.14.

Several fighters who didn't compete have also swapped places with their fellow top-ranked competitors, as can be seen below:

What's next for the big winners of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez?

Off the back of such an impressive victory, Andrea Lee might well find herself against a top-five opponent next. Lauren Murphy or the winner/loser of Joanne Wood vs. Viviane Araujo seem like logical opponents for 'KGB'.

For Joel Alvarez, Arman Tsarukyan would be a perfect matchup. The Armenian-Russian is currently ranked No.13 and is one of the few top-15 lightweights not with an upcoming bout scheduled. He did, however, reveal that he'd been offered a clash with Gregor Gillespie through an Instagram post in October.

Song Yadong is now an established fighter in the 135-pound division and has been touted by many as a future title contender. It could be time for him to rematch Marlon Vera. Their first fight was extremely close and ended in a much-debated decision win for Yadong.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Harvey Leonard