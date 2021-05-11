UFC rankings report after UFC Vegas 26: Neil Magny gains a spot, Jorge Masvidal slips

The UFC rankings have been updated since last week's action-packed UFC Vegas 26.

There are not a lot of significant changes in the latest rankings. Among the noteworthy ones is Neil Magny, who climbed a spot to No. 8 in the welterweight rankings after winning a decision over Geoff Neal at the event. It caused Demian Maia to slip a rung to No. 9.

The 170-lbs division saw the most changes, as Jorge Masvidal dropped two places to No. 7 and Vicente Luque gained one spot to be placed at No. 5.

Gregor Gillespie also rose a couple of spots and is currently placed at No. 12 in the lightweight division, thanks to his second-round knockout win over Carlos Diego Ferreira. The latter went down two places to No. 14. Islam Makhachev too climbed a rung up to be No. 10, while his last opponent, Drew Dober, cracked into the top-15.

The heavyweight division saw a couple of changes as well. Curtis Blaydes slipped to No. 4 and Ciryl Gane gained one to be ranked No. 3. Ahead of him in the division are Derrick Lewis and former champion Stipe Miocic.

In the women's division, Nina Nunes is currently ranked as the No. 15 pound-for-pound while Claudia Gadelha gained a spot to be placed at No. 14.

What changes took place after last week's UFC ranking updates?

Jiri Prochazka, who scored a sensational spinning back elbow knockout win over Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25, officially broke into the top-three at 205 lbs. division. He is now the second-ranked light heavyweight after top contender Glover Teixeira, whom the champion Jan Blachowicz is set to fight next at UFC 266.

Given that Jiri Prochazka was not even in the UFC a year ago, this is indeed a huge accomplishment for the Czech fighter.

Dominick Reyes, on the other hand, dropped to No. 5. Aleksandar Rakic also slipped a spot and is now at No. 3.

In the featherweight division, Giga Chikadze climbed to No. 10 after knocking out Cub Swanson in the first round of their featherweight bout.