UFC rankings update: A new heavyweight contender breaks into the top ten

UFC Vegas 28 saw four ranked heavyweights clash in the main and co-main events of the evening. While the bout between Marcin Tybura and Walt Harris served as the co-feature, Augusto Sakai and Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlined UFC Vegas 28.

Apart from the headliner and co-headliner being marked with first-round stoppages, the event also featured a welterweight classic between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza. While a women's flyweight bout started things off on the UFC Vegas 28 main card, it also had two other middleweight bouts.

In the event's aftermath, the UFC's heavyweight division underwent significant changes to their rankings in the latest update. Marcin Tybura burst into the top ten of the heavyweight division with a spectacular first-round TKO win over Walt Harris. Tybura climbed up three places and currently stands at No.8 on the heavyweight ladder. Meanwhile, veteran contender Walt Harris traded spots with Tybura and fell three places to No.11.

Although Jairzinho Rozenstruik also scored a first-round TKO win over Augusto Sakai, both fighters have maintained their earlier ranks in the recent update.

Other updates on the latest UFC rankings

UFC Vegas 28 also saw many previously unranked fighters launch themselves into the top 15 of their respective divisions. Montana De La Rosa established herself as a ranked contender with a dominant second-round TKO win over Ariane Lipski and is currently placed No.15 in the UFC women's flyweight division.

The already stacked welterweight division also witnessed two new entries in the newly updated rankings. Muslim Salikhov has secured a spot in the top 15 after a dominant decision victory over Francisco Trinaldo in the preliminary card at UFC Vegas 28. Salikhov, who was previously unranked, currently stands at No.15 on the welterweight ladder.

Welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio made an even bigger leap in the rankings updated on Monday, June 7. After putting on an instant classic against Miguel Baeza, the previously unranked Ponzinibbio has jumped to No.13 in the welterweight rankings.

In the recent update, retired lightweight Paul Felder was finally removed from the rankings, making way for the up-and-coming Arman Tsarukyan to be placed at No.15.

