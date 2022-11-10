UFC Rankings Update: Amanda Lemos cracks into strawweight top 5, champion Carla Esparza drops one spot in P4P rankings

Carla Esparza dropped one spot in the freshly released pound-for-pound rankings update. On the flip side, a standout performance by Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 64 saw her break into the top 5 of the strawweight division of the world combat sports leader.

Amanda Lemos made the most of her main event spot at UFC Vegas 64 by defeating a surging strawweight title contender in Marina Rodriguez. Lemos sparked her Brazilian counterpart with a strong right hand that marked the beginning of the end of the fight.

Esparza went down one spot to No.4 in the updated women's pound-for-pound rankings. She is scheduled to fight Zhang Weili come Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 281. The American is riding an impressive six-fight winning streak with victories over notable opponents like Yan Xiaonan and Michelle Waterson.

'Cookie Monster' was last seen inside the octagon against Rose Namajunas at UFC 274. The inaugural UFC women's strawweight champion recaptured the gold eight years later to become a two-time champion via a split-decision victory. Both combatants were heavily criticized for their lackluster performances in that bout.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC274 Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas a second time to become the strawweight champion Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas a second time to become the strawweight champion 🏆 #UFC274 https://t.co/kVbs5Q0JdG

Amanda Lemos gives her pick for the upcoming clash between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili

Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili will lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 281 that will take place on November 12, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

No.3-ranked strawweight contender Amanda Lemos' spectacular performance against Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 catapulted her into the strawweight title contention picture. With that in mind, the Brazilian remains confident that she is next in line to challenge for the coveted UFC gold.

Making her pick for the upcoming showdown between Esparza and Zhang Weili at UFC 281, Lemos picked 'Magnum' to emerge as the victor owing to her complete style:

"I do believe that Zhang Weili is going to win. She's a more complete, stronger fighter. Even though Carla Esparza is dangerous, I believe that Zhang Weili is gonna win."

Zhang Weili dropped the 115-pound strap to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 in April 2021 and subsequently lost the rematch at UFC 268 a few months later. She was last seen inside the octagon at UFC 275 in Singapore, the first numbered UFC pay-per-view event to be held in Southeast Asia. The No.2-ranked strawweight contender defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk via KO to cement her claim as the next contender in line for the title shot.

