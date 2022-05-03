UFC Rankings Update: Glover Teixeira overtakes Jon Jones on P4P list, 'Chito' Vera enters bantamweight top 5

Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has overtaken former titleholder Jon Jones on the pound-for-pound list in the latest UFC rankings update.

Teixeira defeated Jan Błachowicz in October 2021 to become the 205-pound king for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old's victory meant he became the second oldest champion in UFC history and the oldest fighter ever to win a belt for the first time.

With a six-fight winning streak that started back in 2019, few would have believed it would lead to the Brazilian capturing the gold. Newly placed at No.8 in the P4P rankings, Glover Teixeira is sure to take joy from the fact that it's at the expense of former champion Jon Jones, who falls to No.9.

Although 'Bones' is expected to return to the octagon later this year, the latest rankings update is due to his continued time away from the cage. Issues with law enforcement and general inactivity have meant it has been over two years since Jones last appeared in the octagon.

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is also sure to be happy with the latest update. His first successful title defense, a split decision victory over Petr Yan, has meant that he's cracked the top 10 in the P4P rankings for the first time in his career. The move comes at the expense of flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The bantamweight rankings have also had a major shake-up due to the performance of Marlon 'Chito' Vera this past weekend. A Fight of the Night award and unanimous decision victory over Rob Font means that Vera is the newly-ranked No.5 bantameight. The move has dropped the defeated Font two places to No.7.

Former champion Dominick Cruz has dropped to No.8 despite a victory over Pedro Munhoz in 2021. With that, Munhoz has fallen to No.10.

Elsewhere, in the heavyweight division, American Walt Harris has dropped out of the divisional top 15. Marcin Tybura, who last defeated Harris, has found himself further down as the No.10-ranked heavyweight.

Undefeated Moldovian heavyweight Alexandr Romanov's hard work has paid off as he finds himself firmly placed in the division's top 15 as the No.13-ranked contender. His rise comes days after he stormed through Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 53.

Finally in the division, Augusto Sakai, who is on a three-fight losing streak, has fallen to the rank of No.14.

Who is next for Glover Teixeira?

Light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will be aiming to add further legitimacy to his championship reign with a first successful title defense. At UFC 275, the Brazilian will face one of the UFC's hottest prospects in Jiri Prochazka.

The Czech-born contender is undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2020. His two appearances have earned him two Performance of the Night bonuses and a Fight of the Night honor.

After knocking out Volkan Oezdemir on debut, a vicious spinning back elbow KO over Dominick Reyes last May catapulted 'Denisa' to a first shot at the title, which he'll fight for in just his third octagon outing.

