UFC Rankings Update: Israel Adesanya becomes No.2 ranked P4P fighter, Derrick Lewis down to No.5 at heavyweight following UFC 271

Israel Adesanya's unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker in the recently concluded UFC 271 pay-per-view has propelled 'The Last Stylebender' to the No.2 spot in the updated UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Adesanya was previously ranked third but has now overtaken Alexander Volkanovski, who drops to No.3.

Kamaru Usman currently sits at the top of the men's pound-for-pound list. Former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones has further slipped down the rankings to seventh place. 'Bones' hasn't competed inside the octagon for the past two years but is expected to make a comeback later this year.

Despite losing to Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 271, Robert Whittaker remains the top contender in the 185 lbs division.

Heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis has fallen from third to fifth in the divisional rankings following his devastating knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa. 'Bam Bam' seems to be the biggest gainer from last weekend's pay-per-view, moving up eight places to occupy the third spot in the rankings.

UFC 271 saw the emergence of a new title challenger at 185 lbs

Jared Cannonier claimed the No.2 spot in the middleweight rankings following an emphatic second-round knockout win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271. He is likely the next contender for the middleweight title.

Following the win, Cannonier demanded a title shot against Israel Adesanya next. The champ seemingly accepted the challenge during his post-fight interview. Perhaps more importantly, Dana White admits 'The Killa Gorilla' is likely to fight for the title next. At the post-fight press conference, White said:

"I was excited to see that fight [Brunson vs. Cannonier] to see how it was going to play out. It was an awesome fight and yeah, I am not going to say no to Cannonier."

Adesanya, during his post-fight interview, said he wants to step inside the octagon again in June. With both himself and Cannonier coming out of UFC 271 relatively unscathed, the duo will more than likely lock horns in a matter of a few months.

