UFC Rankings Update: Jamahal Hill moves up four spots in light heavyweight division, overtakes Dominick Reyes

This week's UFC rankings update sees Jamahal Hill rewarded for his stunning performance against Thiago Santos and the welterweight division is shaken up due to results at UFC Vegas 59.

'Sweet Dreams', one of the biggest prospects in the light heavyweight division, made the walk to the octagon with two back-to-back KO wins in his pocket. Hill was then taken to the fourth round for the first time in his career before recording a TKO victory over Santos, extending his winning run to three.

The American's performance has meant he has climbed four places to No.6 in the division's UFC rankings, which sees him overtake two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes. Thiago Santos, meanwhile, has fallen three places to No.9 and Paul Craig has dropped one spot to No.10.

Geoff Neal stunned fans at this past weekend's UFC event when he handed Vicente Luque the first KO loss of his career.

Luque appeared to be fighting an uphill battle from the start as Neal went into the third round having won both rounds on all three judges' scorecards before finding the KO halfway through the final frame. The victory has helped Neal climb a massive five places in the UFC rankings, with him now sitting as the No.8-ranked welterweight.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist GEOFF NEAL WITH THE HUGE THIRD ROUND KO AND GETS THE FIRST KNOCKOUT OVER LUQUE #UFCVegas59 GEOFF NEAL WITH THE HUGE THIRD ROUND KO AND GETS THE FIRST KNOCKOUT OVER LUQUE #UFCVegas59 https://t.co/TZTFn7SZLv

Stephen Thompson and Sean Brady have each climbed the rankings due to Neal's victory, while Jorge Masvidal, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny all fell one place. Luque's loss means the Brazilian has fallen three places to No.9 in the division.

Elsewhere in the UFC rankings update, heavyweight Serghei Spivac has a number next to his name againt following his TKO victory over Augusto Sakai. Spivac is the new No.12-ranked heavyweight, with Alexandr Romanov and Shamil Abdurakhimov dropping to No.13 and No.14, respectively. Sakai has now fallen out of the rankings altogether.

The final change this week came in the women's bantamweight division, where Lina Lansberg climbed one place to No.12 despite being on a two-fight losing skid.

Hill addresses physique criticism as UFC rankings update sees him rise to No.6 at light heavyweight

While it was without a doubt the biggest win of Jamahal Hill's career so far, the American has had to respond to critics who don't believe he has the body of a real contender in the 205lb division.

Hill went to war with Thiago Santos before finding a TKO victory in the fourth round, which has catapulted him up the UFC rankings. 'Sweet Dreams' appeared much leaner compared to Santos, who entered the octagon with his usual bulky and muscular frame.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, the 31-year-old addressed criticism from fans, who believe he isn't 'big' enough to compete at light heavyweight.

"I'm not built like most guys at 205. They have a lot of muscle, they're bulkier, built, things like that. I don't feel the need to be built that way...I'm actually not flabby, I'm not big, I'm solid. If you actually felt my frame, I'm solid. Thiago just has bigger muscles. My frame was bigger than his was. I don't know, man. It's just one of those things that people are obsessed with, the visual. It's funny."

Catch Jamahal Hill's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard