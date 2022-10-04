UFC Rankings Update: Jorge Masvidal out of welterweight top 10, Mackenzie Dern nudged out of strawweight top 5 by Yan Xiaonan

The latest UFC Rankings update reflects the poor fighting streak of high-profile fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, and sees plenty of scattered movement across other divisions.

Jorge Masvidal's three-fight losing skid sees him drop two positions and outside the top 10 to No.11 in the welterweight division. Vicente Luque and Shavkat Rakhmonov made the jump on him to No.9 and No.10, respectively.

Damir Ismagulov's incredible 19-fight win streak was rewarded over underperforming former champion Conor McGregor as the two exchanged positions. McGregor is now ranked No.12, whereas Ismagulov is No.11 and one fight away from perhaps breaking into the top 10.

Elsewhere, Yan Xiaonan's main event victory over Mackenzie Dern this past weekend at UFC Vegas 61 helped her climb to No.5 in the women's strawweight division.

Conversely, Dern's loss pushed her down a sole position to No.6. Amanda Lemos also climbed a single position to share No.7 with Tecia Torres.

Chris Curtis and Brad Tavares switched positions No.14 and No.15, respectively, in the middleweight division. Meanwhile, Shamil Abdurakhimov's three straight defeats moved him to the lowest spot on the heavyweight division ladder at No.15.

In the women's pound-for-pound rankings, former strawweight champion Rose Namjunas climbed to No.4, while Yan's ascension continues as she now finds herself at No.12. Irene Aldana also moved up to No.14, while Taila Santos moved down to No.13.

The highest climber in this update is Julia Avila, who climbed up three positions to No.11 in the women's bantamweight division. The division saw multiple other fighters climb up, with Pannie Kianzad, Macy Chiasson, Karol Rosa and Norma Dumont moving up tow places each. Miesha Tate and Lina Lansberg also climbed a position each.

Check out all the updates here.

Phil Hawes believes Jorge Masvidal is ducking Gilbert Burns

Jorge Masvidal has only been on the receiving end of losses since winning the ceremonial 'BMF' title against Nate Diaz. He has lost three fights, twice against former champion Kamaru Usman in welterweight title bouts and once against Colby Covington.

If he hopes to mount another title challenge, he will have to fight his way through a host of other challengers. Chief among them is Gilbert Burns, who has reportedly claimed verbal agreement for a fight against Jorge Masvidal.

However, 'Gamebred' has denied any such news and Burns' teammate Phil Hawes sees sense in it. Hawes said in an interview with The Schmo:

"I don't think Masvidal wants that smoke. I think smart decision. He knows Durinho's a beast, different animal. What he is bad at, Durinho has [grappling]. So, it's smart on his part."

Watch Phil Hawes' full interview with The Schmo below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far