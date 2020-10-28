Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy has been cemented as the greatest fighter of all time. The undisputed and undefeated UFC lightweight champion finally got what he wished for and what many believe he rightfully deserves after the UFC placed him atop their pound-for-pound rankings.

Khabib Nurmagomedov cements GOAT status

The promotion recently released the latest updates in their official rankings where Khabib Nurmagomedov has dethroned former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title against Justin Gaethje in the headliner of last weekend's UFC 254 pay-per-view which took place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib took Jon Jones' spot

Displaying sheer dominance from start to finish, the champ finished the now-former interim champ in the second round via triangle choke submission maneuver. Following his win, Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the world by announcing his retirement from MMA. He also asked the UFC to consider making him the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

“I only want one thing from UFC, you guys have to put me on No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter spot, because I deserve this,” said a visibly emotional Khabib Nurmagomedov, immediately following his win over Gaethje.

“UFC undisputed, undefeated lightweight champion, 13-0, 13 in UFC, 29 in all pro MMA career, I think I deserve it.”

With UFC President Dana White also stating that he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov should be the #1 pound for pound fighter in the promotion, it was only a matter of time until the changes were made official. Also, how could we argue the stellar credentials of the man?

Khabib has 29 wins and 0 losses, 13 straight wins in the UFC, and has lost just one round in his entire career.

What's interesting here is the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced his retirement and isn't a part of the roster anymore. In that case, once the Russian fighter tells the United States Anti-Doping Agency to remove him from the drug testing pool to certify that he is officially retired, he must be removed from the official rankings as well.