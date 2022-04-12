UFC rankings update - Khamzat Chimaev moves to No.3 at welterweight, Alexander Volkanovski up to No.2 on the P4P list

Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkanovski and more fighters from the UFC 273 card have had their rankings updated after the blockbuster pay-per-view this past weekend.

Chimaev was ranked No.11 heading into his UFC 273 clash against Gilbert Burns. He's now moved up eight spots to claim the No.3 ranking after his win in a back-and-forth war. Burns, on the other hand, dropped two places to No.4 despite his valiant efforts in Jacksonville.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has moved up a spot to the No.2 ranking in the men's pound-for-pound list after his dominant win against 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event.

With his disappointing loss, Chan Sung Jung has dropped a spot to No.5 in the featherweight rankings.

At bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan via split decision in the co-main event to retain his title. 'Funkmaster' is now ranked No.12 in the men's pound-for-pound list. 'No Mercy', meanwhile, has dropped four spots to No.13 on the P4P ladder.

Elsewhere on the main card, Mackenzie Dern bettered Tecia Torres and moved up a spot to No.4 in the women's flyweight rankings. The Brazilian also gained a spot on the women's pound-for-pound list and is now ranked No.12.

Raquel Pennington claimed a decision win against Aspen Ladd on the preliminary card. With the triumph, 'Rocky' has ascended from No.7 to claim her opponent's No.4 spot. Ladd, on the other hand, has been downgraded three places.

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev stole the show at UFC 273

The UFC 273 pay-per-view had two title fights at the top of the card. However, the fight that fans were seemingly hyped about the most was the welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev.

The bout didn't disappoint as the duo engaged in an all-time classic. Both fighters severely hurt each other and were left bloodied inside the octagon. They showed their warrior spirit and threw shots at each other from the opening bell to the last. After 15 minutes, Chimaev maintained his unbeaten MMA record with a unanimous decision win.

The Chechen-born Swede has now made his way into the top three of the UFC welterweight division. 'Borz' has managed to do so with only three fights in the 170-pound weight class. It will be interesting to see what's next for Khamzat Chimaev on MMA's biggest stage.

