UFC Rankings Update: Max Holloway climbs up on P4P list, LHW division sees movement, Jorge Masvidal almost out of 170lbs

The UFC's latest Rankings update features movement for the most recent UFC Fight Night main event victor Max Holloway.

Holloway's win over Arnold Allen at the Kansas City event helped him bounce back from a forgettable performance and his third straight loss against Alexander Volkanovski. The win also helped him move up in the pound-for-pound rankings as he climbed to No.13. Max Holloway's ascension pegged down light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and middleweight Robert Whittaker to No.14 and No.15 respectively.

In other moves in the men's P4P rankings, Alex Pereira and Kamaru Usman each dropped down a position after their last outings saw them both lose title fights. Meanwhile, two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno rose up to No.9.

The most significant change came in the light heavyweight division, with Azamat Murzakanov moving up four places to No.11 with Dominick Reyes, Jimmy Crute, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Dustin Jacoby falling below him.

Meanwhile, in the welterweight division, Jorge Masvidal moved further down to No.14 after his latest loss to Gilbert Burns. He now finds himself almost out of the divisional rankings. Jack Della Maddalena's impressive four-fight win streak saw him climb above Masvidal to No.13.

Elsewhere, Calvin Kattar moved up to No.6 in the featherweight division. Jonathan Martinez also climbed to No.13 in the bantamweight division.

In the women's flyweight division, Viviane Araujo climbed above Maycee Barber to No.10.

Check out all the key movement in the latest UFC Rankings Update:

The Korean Zombie responds to Max Holloway's call-out after UFC Kansas City

Max Holloway wasted no time in calling out his next potential opponent in UFC veteran Chan Sung Jung.

In the post-fight press conference, Holloway responded to a question about his interest in fighting 'The Korean Zombie'. He showed respect to 'The Korean Zombie' as an 'OG' and regretted not having fought him so far.

Holloway graciously spoke about him:

"If Korean Zombie wants to get it, he can get it. He can get it. I would love to fight. That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching. I’m kinda tripping on how the hell we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight and share the octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet. That was like, we came up in the same era and we didn’t fight each other, so if that’s it, that’s it.”

'The Korean Zombie' took to Instagram to respond to Max Holloway:

"Been a long time. Thanks for setting my 'OG' mind on fire. Let's go, brother! @ufc @blessedmma #koreamma."

Check out The Korean Zombie's' response on Instagram:

Poll : 0 votes