"UFC has really done him dirty" - Fans react as Michael Chandler's cryptic Instagram post fuels rumors of setback to bout against Conor McGregor 

Michael Chandler is set to make his return to the octagon for the first time since November 2022 when he faces Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 303 later this month. Following the abrupt cancellation of Monday's planned press conference in Dublin, Ireland - with no explanation provided - there has been speculation that the bout could be in jeopardy of being called off.

'Iron' took to Instagram on Tuesday with a cryptic post, stating:

"If you’re looking for me, I’ll be out in Tennessee. No way out of the life we chose… - Walk On. - See you at the top!"

Fans reacted to the cryptic post, which was shared to X by Championship Rounds. @mmadaysdigest suggested that the UFC has handled the situation poorly:

"UFC has really done him dirty."

@StrongLab_ claimed that the No.6-ranked lightweight is in shambles:

"Chandler in absolute shambles right now"

@UFCUFCUFC13 listed potential opponents for Chandler if the McGregor fight falls through:

"They ain't looking for bro right now they are looking for Conor 😭 book Chandler vs Buckley or Holland as a featured fight and get a new main in preparation @danawhite"

@chris_teez26 believes 'Iron' has made a big mistake:

"Chandler made a huge mistake tying his career to Conor."

Ariel Helwani hints that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may be in jeopardy

Conor McGregor has not competed in nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former double champ appears ready to make his return at UFC 303 later this month, however, the status of his return against Michael Chandler has come into question after the abrupt cancellation of Monday's planned press conference.

Ariel Helwani took to X on Tuesday to suggest that the bout may be in jeopardy, writing:

"No news at the moment. The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I'd say. But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time."

While McGregor issued a statement apologizing to fans, he did share that he is planning to put on a show inside the octagon. Chandler and UFC President Dana White have not officially commented on the cancellation of Monday's press conference.