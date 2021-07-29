UFC reportedly aiming to make another change in location for UFC Fight Night: Darren Till vs Derek Brunson; UK return in doubt

The middleweight fight between Darren Till and Derek Brunson is reportedly close to being moved back to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was seemingly set to take place in London, but reports have suggested that the UFC is close to making another location change.

According to Ariel Helwani on Twitter, Till and Brunson will likely be crossing paths inside the octagon in Vegas. Taking to social media, Helwani reported the following:

The Sept. 4 UFC event — headlined by Darren Till x Derek Brunson — is close to being moved back to Las Vegas from London, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2021

Initial reports had suggested that the UFC was in talks to host an event in London. The card would've marked the UFC's return to the United Kingdom for the first time since the beginning of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan for the London card was to have Liverpool's own Darren Till headline in a huge middleweight showdown against fellow contender Derek Brunson. However, a previous report from Helwani had suggested that the UFC's plan to host a Fight Night in England's capital were looking more impossible by the minute.

Ultimately, it does look like the promotion will stick to having Darren Till fight in the US for his return fight after all. The Liverpudlian has already headlined a card in the UK in the past when the UFC played host to Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson in a huge welterweight fight in London in 2018.

Darren Till will soon be making his highly awaited return to the octagon

Darren Till will make his highly awaited return to the octagon soon as he prepares for a showdown against another top 10-ranked middleweight in the form of Derek Brunson.

UFC has/had been working on doing the 8/14 show — headlined by Darren Till x Derek Brunson — in England, but with each passing day it is looking like the pandemic will make that impossible. Looking like a long shot now. If those plans falls through, it will likely move to USA. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 1, 2021

The last time Darren Till was in action was in 2020 when he fought former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on UFC Fight Island. Before his loss to 'The Reaper', Till had beaten Kelvin Gastelum on his middleweight debut at UFC 244.

Darren Till currently has just two wins in his last five fights, one of which was at welterweight against 'Wonderboy' in London.

