UFC reportedly close to booking Michael Chandler's next fight against former lightweight champion

UFC newcomer Michael Chandler is reportedly set to fight Justin Gaethje in his next fight under his new promotion. According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, a fight between Chandler and Gaethje is seemingly in the works.

During the recent edition of DC & Helwani, Ariel Helwani pointed out Daniel Cormier's recent lightweight matchmaking prediction being absolutely spot on. Shortly after DC had tweeted out that he would like to see Tony Ferguson get matched up with Beneil Dariush, reports suggested that 'El Cucuy' was indeed on course for his return at UFC 262 against Dariush.

In my house relaxing and looking at rankings. I’m thinking how about Gaethje vs Chandler , then we go Islam vs RDA and lastly give my boy Beneil the big fight and match him up with Tony Ferguson. What do y’all think? Exciting right? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

Helwani has also confirmed that Michael Chandler could soon return for his second UFC fight, as the promotion is looking to match him up with a former interim lightweight champion. The ESPN journalist also revealed on-air that Ferguson vs. Dariush is reportedly a done deal.

"Bang, Beneil Dariush-Tony Ferguson, done deal. Then I get word, Gaethje-Chandler in the works. Two for two."

The UFC lightweight division is bound to crown a new champion, following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC President Dana White has confirmed that his promotion will host a nine-man tournament by matching the top nine lightweights against each other.

Ariel says Gaethje/Chandler is in the works.#DCandHelwani — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 15, 2021

With Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor seemingly set to run it back for the third time in a highly-awaited trilogy, the rest of the division is also starting to shape up. Having lost his last two fights in the UFC, Ferguson will be aiming to get back on winning terms against the up-and-coming Dariush.

Michael Chandler was successful in his stunning UFC debut

At UFC 257, not only did Dustin Poirier shock the world by beating Conor McGregor but Michael Chandler also won his UFC debut. The former Bellator lightweight champion made quick work of lightweight sensation Dan Hooker by knocking him out in the co-main event of UFC 257.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje is on the back of his biggest loss so far. In his last octagon outing, 'The Highlight' was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov, in what turned out to be the latter's last ever fight.

As of now, the targeted date for Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje is yet to be reported. However, an official announcement should be on its way.